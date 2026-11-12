The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after $25 in trades. Thursday Night Football features the Washington Commanders against the New York Giants at 8:15 p.m. ET at MetLife Stadium. New York trades at $0.53 per share to win on Kalshi, while Washington trades at $0.47 per share. Trade on NFL, NBA and college basketball here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

On Kalshi, New York trades at $0.53 per share to win at MetLife Stadium, and Washington trades at $0.47 per share. In addition to sports, you can also trade on politics on Kalshi, including who will be new Senate Majority Leader and Democratic Presidential nominee. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

Commanders vs. Giants predictions

Anyone targeting the best prediction market promos should know that the NFC East rivals played to a 27-27 tie on Oct. 11, and neither team has been settled since. Washington is 2-5-1 and 0-3 on the road, and it is coming off a 20-13 loss against the Los Angeles Rams after a 27-10 win against Philadelphia and a 23-17 loss at San Francisco. The Commanders have scored 97 points across their last five games, an average of 19.4. Guard Lucas Patrick, wide receiver Treylon Burks and tight end Colson Yankoff are out.

New York is 5-2-1 and 3-1 at home, and it is coming off a 19-11 win at Philadelphia after a 27-21 win at Houston and a 34-27 loss against New Orleans. The Giants have scored 136 points across their last five games, an average of 27.2. Linebacker Malik Harrison is questionable with a groin injury. Four of New York's last five games finished with more than 41.5 combined points, at 48, 61, 54 and 60, and two of Washington's did, at 54 and 43.

On Kalshi, New York trades at $0.53 per share to win at home and Washington trades at $0.47 per share. New York winning by more than 1.5 points trades at $0.51 per share, more than 2.5 points at $0.47, more than 3.5 points at $0.39 and more than 4.5 points at $0.36. The game's combined points are trading at $0.58 per share for more than 38.5, $0.47 for more than 41.5, $0.46 for more than 42.5 and $0.42 for more than 43.5, and fewer than 41.5 trades at $0.52 per share. Trade on Commanders vs. Giants here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and earn a $55 bonus:

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