The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 trading bonus after $25 in trades. It's perfect for Monday Night Football, when the Buffalo Bills visit the Los Angeles Rams at 8:15 p.m. ET. The Rams trade at $0.62 per share on Kalshi to win at home, while the Bills trade at $0.39 per share. More than 54.5 points scored is trading at $0.52 per share on Kalshi. Trade on NFL games here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 trading bonus:

What is the Kalshi promo code?

Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 Kalshi sign-up bonus Trade $25, get $55 Terms and conditions New users only, 18+, no minimum deposit Where is Kalshi legal? AL, AK, AZ, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, DC, FL, GA, HI, ID, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, MN, MS, MO, MT, NE, NV, NH, NJ, NM, NY, NC, ND, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY. Sports contracts currently unavailable in MI, NV and WA.

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review. Trade on sports here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 trading bonus:

Top alternative promo code to Kalshi: Polymarket, Prophetx

Best alternative promo codes to Kalshi at other prediction markets also exist. For example, you can use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $50 trading bonus after $10 in trades. Or, claim the ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS to get $75 in incentive funds after $25 in trades. Get started here:

Why the best Kalshi promo code is CBSSPORTS55

With the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, you get a guaranteed $55 with a $25 deposit, not a variable amount like other offers. That means you know your bonus amount up front and can make football predictions with a strong bankroll.

Bills vs. Rams predictions

Los Angeles is 2-2 and third in the NFC West, with wins of 28-6 over the New York Giants and 24-20 at Philadelphia and losses of 7-27 to San Francisco and 30-26 at Denver. Quarterback Matthew Stafford has passed for 1,189 yards, six touchdowns and six interceptions, including 390 yards against Denver and 317 at Philadelphia, and wide receiver Davante Adams leads the Rams with 390 receiving yards. Wide receiver Puka Nacua caught passes for 125 yards in the win at Philadelphia, and running back Kyren Williams has 294 rushing yards. Safety Quentin Lake is questionable, and defensive end Myles Garrett is on injured reserve. Los Angeles won the last meeting 44-42 on Dec. 8, 2024. On Kalshi, Los Angeles trades at $0.62 per share to win, and Buffalo trades at $0.39 per share. The game's combined points are trading at $0.51 per share for more than 54.5 and $0.48 per share for fewer than 54.5. Trade on Bills vs. Rams here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and pocket a $55 trading bonus:

Responsible Risk Management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to keep its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.