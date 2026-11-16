The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after $25 in trades. Monday Night Football features the Los Angeles Chargers at the Baltimore Ravens at 8:15 p.m. ET. Baltimore trades at $0.68 per share to win on Kalshi, while Los Angeles trades at $0.325 per share. Trade on the NFL here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

The game's combined points are trading at $0.525 per share for more than 38.5. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

Kalshi promo code details

Kalshi Promo Code CBSSPORTS55 Kalshi Bonus Offer Trade $25+, receive $55 in bonus trading credits States Kalshi is Available All 50 states, Washington, D.C. and U.S. territories (certain markets may not be available in all jurisdictions) Kalshi Minimum Age 18 years or older and have a legal, U.S. residential address within a state where Kalshi operates Kalshi Deposit Methods Apple Pay, Google Pay, Venmo, PayPal, Cash App, debit cards (U.S. only), bank transfers, wire transfers (minimum $1,000) and crypto deposits Kalshi Promo Code Last Verified November 16, 2026



18+. Void where prohibited. Must be located in the U.S. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. New customers only. Must use eligible promo code upon sign-up. The credit expires in seven days and cannot be withdrawn. Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it's appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. See kalshi.com for additional terms and more information. Offer subject to expiry. Sports contracts currently unavailable in NV.



Top alternative promo code to Kalshi: Polymarket, Prophetx

Best alternative promo codes to Kalshi at other prediction markets also exist. For example, you can use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $25 trading bonus after $10 in trades. Or, claim the ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS to get $40 in incentive funds after $40 in trades. You can also grab the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get $50 in bonus credits. Get started here:

Why the best Kalshi promo code is CBSSPORTS55

With the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, you get a guaranteed $55 with a $25 deposit, not a variable amount like other offers. That means you know your bonus amount up front and can make football predictions with a strong bankroll. Plus, you're signing up through CBS Sports, one of the most trusted brands in the industry.

Chargers vs. Ravens predictions

Anyone targeting the best prediction market promos should know that Monday Night Football pairs the NFL's only winless team with a Baltimore team that has lost four of its last five. Los Angeles is 0-8 and 0-4 on the road, and its last five games ended in losses of 44-22 against Houston, 24-9 at the Los Angeles Rams, 22-6 at Kansas City, 23-17 against Denver and 30-23 at Seattle. The Chargers have scored 77 points across those five games, an average of 15.4, and they have allowed 143, an average of 28.6. Wide receiver Ladd McConkey, safety Kendall Williamson, defensive back Isas Waxter and offensive lineman Branson Taylor are out, and wide receiver Brenen Thompson is doubtful.

Baltimore is 4-5 and 1-3 at home, and its last five games were a 33-10 loss against Jacksonville, a 36-10 loss at Buffalo, a 35-13 loss against Cincinnati, a 13-10 loss at Cleveland and a 30-23 win at Atlanta. The Ravens have scored 73 points across those five games, an average of 14.6. Safety Jaylinn Hawkins is out. Four of Baltimore's last five games finished with more than 39.5 combined points, at 43, 46, 48 and 53, and three of Los Angeles' did, at 66, 40 and 53.

On Kalshi, Baltimore trades at $0.68 per share to win at home and Los Angeles trades at $0.325 per share. Baltimore winning by more than 3.5 points trades at $0.545 per share, more than 4.5 points at $0.50, more than 5.5 points at $0.475 and more than 6.5 points at $0.435. The game's combined points are trading at $0.525 per share for more than 38.5, $0.485 for more than 39.5, $0.455 for more than 40.5 and $0.42 for more than 41.5, and fewer than 39.5 trades at $0.515 per share. Trade on NFL games here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and earn a $55 bonus:

Responsible Risk Management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to keep its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.