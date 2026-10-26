The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after $25 in trades. Monday Night Football features Cowboys vs. Eagles at 8:15 p.m. ET. World Series Game 3 between the Milwaukee Brewers and Tampa Bay Rays starts at 8 p.m. ET, with Milwaukee leading the series 2-0. Tampa Bay is priced at $0.525 per share to win Game 3, and more than 7.5 combined runs is trading at $0.445 per share. Trade on the NFL here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

Seattle is priced at $0.58 per share to beat Kansas City.

What is the Kalshi promo code?

Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 Kalshi sign-up bonus Trade $25, get $55 bonus Terms and conditions New users only, 18+, no minimum deposit Where is Kalshi legal? AL, AK, AZ, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, DC, FL, GA, HI, ID, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, MN, MS, MO, MT, NE, NV, NH, NJ, NM, NY, NC, ND, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY. Sports contracts currently unavailable in MI, NV and WA.

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review. Trade on sports here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

Top alternative promo code to Kalshi: Polymarket, Prophetx

Best alternative promo codes to Kalshi at other prediction markets also exist. For example, you can use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $25 trading bonus after $10 in trades. Or, claim the ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS to get $75 in incentive funds after $50 in trades. You can also grab the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get $50 in bonus credits. Get started here:

Why the best Kalshi promo code is CBSSPORTS55

With the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, you get a guaranteed $55 with a $25 deposit, not a variable amount like other offers. That means you know your bonus amount up front and can make football predictions with a strong bankroll. Plus, you're signing up through CBS Sports, one of the most trusted brands in the industry.

Cowboys vs. Eagles predictions

Anyone targeting the best prediction market promos should know that Dallas is 2-4 and has lost two straight, but its offense has kept the games high-scoring. Quarterback Dak Prescott has passed for 1,639 yards and 10 touchdowns with five interceptions, wide receiver CeeDee Lamb has 48 catches for 577 yards and four touchdowns, and running back Javonte Williams has rushed for 317 yards and seven touchdowns. The Cowboys beat Houston 34-30 on the road, then lost 24-16 to Tampa Bay and 23-13 at Green Bay. Wide receiver KaVontae Turpin, offensive tackle Drew Shelton and linebacker Dee Winters are out.

Dallas has finished three of its last five games with more than 43.5 combined points, at 57, 65 and 64, while two of Philadelphia's last five did, at 44 and 44. The Eagles are also 2-4 and have lost four straight, most recently 25-14 against Carolina and 19-17 against Jacksonville, after a 24-20 win at Tennessee.

On Kalshi, Dallas trades at $0.675 per share to win at Lincoln Financial Field and Philadelphia trades at $0.325 per share. Dallas winning by more than 4.5 points trades at $0.495 per share, and the game's combined points are trading at $0.515 per share for more than 43.5 and $0.485 per share for fewer than 43.5. Trade on the NFL here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and earn a $55 bonus:

Responsible Risk Management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to keep its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.