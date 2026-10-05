The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a bonus of a $55 bonus after $25 in trades, available for tonight's Monday Night Football matchup between Atlanta and New Orleans at Caesars Superdome. New Orleans is trading at $0.545 per share on Kalshi to win at home, while Atlanta trades at $0.465 per share. Trade on the Falcons vs. Saints here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 trading bonus:

New Orleans is trading at $0.545 per share on Kalshi to win at home, while Atlanta trades at $0.465 per share. The game's combined points are trading at $0.475 per share for more than 48.5. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

Atlanta at New Orleans

Anyone targeting the best prediction market promos should know Atlanta visits Caesars Superdome for an 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff against New Orleans. Atlanta is 1-2, coming off a 35-14 win over Green Bay last week in quarterback Michael Penix Jr.'s season debut, completing 18 of 25 passes for 256 yards with one touchdown and one interception; Penix missed the first two games while recovering from a torn ACL. New Orleans is also 1-2, coming off a 35-27 loss to Las Vegas last week, in which quarterback Tyler Shough completed 29 of 42 passes for 255 yards and four touchdowns against one interception. Through three games this season, Shough has completed 91 of 132 passes for 917 yards and eight touchdowns against three interceptions. New Orleans is trading at $0.545 per share on Kalshi to win at home, while Atlanta trades at $0.465 per share. The game's combined points are trading at $0.475 per share for more than 48.5 and $0.525 per share for fewer than 48.5. Trade on Falcons vs. Saints here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and earn a $55 trading bonus:

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