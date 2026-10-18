The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after $25 in trades. You can put those funds to work in NFL prediction markets during Sunday Night Football, when the Green Bay Packers will host the Dallas Cowboys for an NFC matchup. Trade on the Packers vs. Cowboys here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

Kalshi currently prices the Packers to win at $0.52 per share, while the Cowboys are priced at $0.50 per share to win on the road. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET at Lambeau Field. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

Packers vs. Cowboys predictions

Anyone targeting the best prediction market promos should know that Jordan Love is comin goff his best game of the season against the Chicago Bears. Love went 25-of-31 for 367 yards and two touchdowns in a dominant 31-7 victory to improve to 3-2. Love and the Packers to win by more than 1.5 points is priced at $0.48 per share and Love to record his fourth 300-yard passing game of the season is priced at $0.37 per share.

Meanwhile, the Cowboys are coming off a 24-16 loss to the Buccaneers on Thursday Night Football and are now 2-3 on the season. Dallas fielded six new defensive starters after ranking last in the league in scoring defense. However, the Cowboys are last in total defense through five weeks and they're last in third-down coversion rate allowed (52.6%). More than 53.5 points scored is priced at $0.51 per share, while fewer than 53.5 points scored is $0.50 per share.

However, the offense ranks fifth in passing and the one-two punch of CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens continues to be one of the toughest assignments in the NFL. Pickens to record 70+ receiving yards is $0.48 per share, while Lamb to record 80+ is $0.52 per share. Trade on Cowboys vs. Packers here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and earn a $55 bonus:

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