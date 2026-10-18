The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 trading bonus after $25 in trades. Sunday's NFL slate includes Panthers vs. Eagles, Bills vs. Raiders, and Cowboys vs. Packers. Browns running back Quinshon Judkins is officially inactive with an ankle injury. Trade on the NFL here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

What is the Kalshi promo code?

Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 Kalshi sign-up bonus Trade $25, get $55 Terms and conditions New users only, 18+, no minimum deposit Where is Kalshi legal? AL, AK, AZ, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, DC, FL, GA, HI, ID, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, MN, MS, MO, MT, NE, NV, NH, NJ, NM, NY, NC, ND, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY. Sports contracts currently unavailable in MI, NV and WA.

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review. Trade on sports here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 trading bonus:

Top alternative promo code to Kalshi: Polymarket, Prophetx

Best alternative promo codes to Kalshi at other prediction markets also exist. For example, you can use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $50 trading bonus after $10 in trades. Or, claim the ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS to get $75 in incentive funds after $25 in trades. You can also grab the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get $50 in bonus credits. Get started here:

Why the best Kalshi promo code is CBSSPORTS55

With the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, you get a guaranteed $55 with a $25 deposit, not a variable amount like other offers. That means you know your bonus amount up front and can make football predictions with a strong bankroll. Plus, you're signing up through CBS Sports, one of the most trusted brands in the industry.

Panthers vs. Eagles predictions

Carolina is 2-2 and has scored 121 points and allowed 109, but its games have swung wildly, with combined totals of 96, 37, 39, and 58. The Panthers scored 37 in a 59-37 loss to Chicago in the opener, and two of their four games have finished with more than 39.5 combined points. Philadelphia is 2-3 after a loss on Oct. 4, and it has scored 92 points and allowed 112, an average of 22.4. The Eagles also lost 27-7 to Chicago.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts has been ruled out for the Eagles, which leaves Philadelphia without its starter at home. On Kalshi, Carolina trades at $0.615 per share to win at Philadelphia, and the Eagles trade at $0.385 per share. The game's combined points are trading at $0.485 per share for more than 39.5 and $0.515 per share for fewer than 39.5. Trade on the NFL here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and earn a $55 bonus:

Bills vs. Raiders predictions

Buffalo is 4-1 after a 37-34 overtime win at Los Angeles on Monday night, a game in which quarterback Josh Allen passed for 210 yards and ran for 121. The Bills have scored 164 points, an average of 32.8, and their only loss was 29-26 against New England. Running back James Cook ran for 154 yards against Los Angeles on Sept. 27 and 135 against Detroit, and four of Buffalo's five games have finished with more than 53.5 combined points.

Las Vegas is 3-2 and 1-1 at home, with a 27-13 win against Miami and a 30-27 loss to Kansas City. The Raiders are coming off a 45-17 loss at New England, a game in which quarterback Kirk Cousins passed for 243 yards and tight end Brock Bowers caught passes for 110. Cousins passed for 365 yards against Kansas City, and Las Vegas has scored 132 points and allowed 129. On Kalshi, Buffalo trades at $0.675 per share to win at Las Vegas, and the Raiders trade at $0.325 per share. The game's combined points are trading at $0.495 per share for more than 53.5 and $0.505 per share for fewer than 53.5. Trade on the NFL here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and earn a $55 bonus:

Cowboys vs. Packers predictions

Dallas arrives at Lambeau Field with 10 days since a 24-16 home loss to Tampa Bay on Thursday, Oct. 8, and the Cowboys' offense has been productive even in defeat. Quarterback Dak Prescott has passed for 175, 279, 276, 335 and 316 yards, and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb has caught passes for at least 112 yards in three of Dallas's five games, including 189 in the 34-30 win at Houston. Wide receiver George Pickens caught passes for 130 yards against Tampa Bay. Dallas is 2-3 and has scored 138 points, an average of 27.6, with at least 31 points in three games.

The defense is the problem, as the Cowboys have allowed 136 points, an average of 27.2, including 34 to Baltimore and 30 to Houston, and they have lost 28-20 at the Giants and 34-31 to the Ravens at a neutral site. Three of Dallas's five games have finished with more than 53.5 combined points, with totals of 57, 65 and 64, while only one of Green Bay's five has. On Kalshi, Green Bay trades at $0.515 per share to win at home, and Dallas trades at $0.495 per share. The game's combined points are trading at $0.485 per share for more than 53.5 and $0.515 per share for fewer than 53.5. Trade on the NFL here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and earn a $55 bonus:

Responsible Risk Management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to keep its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.