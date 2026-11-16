The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after $25 in trades. Sunday's NFL slate continues with Steelers vs. Bengals on Sunday Night Football at 8:20 p.m. ET. Steelers safety DeShon Elliott is inactive after suffering a knee injury in warm-ups. Trade on the NFL here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

Cincinnati is priced at $0.635 per share to beat Pittsburgh. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

Kalshi promo code details

Kalshi Promo Code CBSSPORTS55 Kalshi Bonus Offer Trade $25+, receive $55 in bonus trading credits States Kalshi is Available All 50 states, Washington, D.C. and U.S. territories (certain markets may not be available in all jurisdictions) Kalshi Minimum Age 18 years or older and have a legal, U.S. residential address within a state where Kalshi operates Kalshi Deposit Methods Apple Pay, Google Pay, Venmo, PayPal, Cash App, debit cards (U.S. only), bank transfers, wire transfers (minimum $1,000) and crypto deposits Kalshi Promo Code Last Verified November 15, 2026



18+. Void where prohibited. Must be located in the U.S. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. New customers only. Must use eligible promo code upon sign-up. The credit expires in seven days and cannot be withdrawn. Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it's appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. See kalshi.com for additional terms and more information. Offer subject to expiry. Sports contracts currently unavailable in NV.



Top alternative promo code to Kalshi: Polymarket, Prophetx

Best alternative promo codes to Kalshi at other prediction markets also exist. For example, you can use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $25 trading bonus after $10 in trades. Or, claim the ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS to get $40 in incentive funds after $40 in trades. You can also grab the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get $50 in bonus credits. Get started here:

Why the best Kalshi promo code is CBSSPORTS55

With the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, you get a guaranteed $55 with a $25 deposit, not a variable amount like other offers. That means you know your bonus amount up front and can make football predictions with a strong bankroll. Plus, you're signing up through CBS Sports, one of the most trusted brands in the industry.

Steelers vs. Bengals predictions

Cincinnati is the side priced higher on Sunday Night Football, and the results behind both 6-2 teams are lopsided on defense. Pittsburgh is 2-2 on the road, and it has won four straight games, including 27-6 against Cleveland, 16-10 at New Orleans and 26-19 in overtime at Tampa Bay. The Steelers have allowed 84 points across their last five games, an average of 16.8. Cornerbacks Brandin Echols and Doneiko Slaughter and wide receiver Ben Skowronek are out.

Cincinnati is 2-1 at home, and it has won four straight games, including 34-17 at Atlanta, 43-36 in overtime against Tennessee and 35-13 at Baltimore. The Bengals have scored 160 points across their last five games, an average of 32.0. Safety Kyle Dugger and cornerback DJ Turner II are questionable.

On Kalshi, Cincinnati trades at $0.65 per share to win at home and Pittsburgh trades at $0.36 per share. Cincinnati winning by more than 3.5 points trades at $0.495 per share, more than 4.5 points at $0.455 and more than 5.5 points at $0.435. The game's combined points are trading at $0.52 per share for more than 48.5 and $0.48 per share for fewer than 48.5. Three of Cincinnati's last five games finished above 48.5 combined points, at 51, 79 and 55, and two of Pittsburgh's did, at 56 and 51. Trade on NFL games here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and earn a $55 bonus:

Responsible Risk Management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to keep its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.