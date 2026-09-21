The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a bonus of a $55 trading bonus after $25 in trades, available ahead of Giants vs. Rams on Monday Night Football. Rams receiver Puka Nacua (hip) is inactive. Trade on the Giants vs. Rams here with the newest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 trading bonus:

Los Angeles trades at $0.72 per share on Kalshi to beat New York, who trades at $0.29 per share, on Monday Night Football. The Rams' price dropped two cents after Nacua was declared inactive. Kickoff from SoFi Stadium is at 8:15 p.m. ET. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

Why the best Kalshi promo code is CBSSPORTS55

With the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, you get 30 days to trade your initial $25, rather than seven days like other offers you'll see. That means you can make the best Kalshi trades possible. Claim it here:

Giants vs. Rams predictions

Anyone targeting the best prediction market promos should know New York enters as a significant longshot in this series, too. Los Angeles has won four straight meetings against the Giants, a streak dating to 2017, and holds a 30-17 edge in the all-time series. The last meeting came on Dec. 31, 2023, a 26-25 Rams win at MetLife Stadium punctuated by Kyren Williams' career-best three rushing touchdowns, a game that clinched a playoff spot for Los Angeles.



Micah McFadden (neck) and cornerback Deonte Banks (calf) are both questionable for the Giants, while running back Najee Harris has a chance to make his Giants debut on Monday Night. On the Rams front, Myles Garrett went to injured reserve with a knee injury after playing through it in Week 1, and he will be out at least a month. Aaron Donald is aiming to make his own Rams return Monday, pending the medical staff's sign off. Puka Nacua (hip) is questionable and safety Kamren Kinchens (hamstring) is out. Trade on Giants vs. Rams here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 trading bonus:

Responsible Risk Management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to keep its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.