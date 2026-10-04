The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a bonus of a $55 bonus after $25 in trades, available for Sunday Night Football. The Lions will visit the Panthers for an 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff at Bank of America Stadium. Panthers receiver Jalen Coker is inactive with a quad injury. Trade on the Lions vs. Panthers here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 trading bonus:

Detroit is $0.67 per share on Kalshi to win on the road, up three cents from earlier on Sunday. More than 51.5 combined points trades at $0.51 per share. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

Lions vs. Panthers predictions

Anyone targeting the best prediction market promos should know Detroit enters Sunday at 2-1, having beaten New Orleans 31-30 and the Jets 31-24 sandwiched around a 41-31 loss at Buffalo. Carolina is 1-2 and dealing with a banged-up secondary, with cornerback Jaycee Horn out with a quadriceps injury and safety Nick Scott and cornerback Mike Jackson both questionable. Panthers quarterback



Bryce Young has completed 72 of 121 passes (59.5%) for 939 yards, seven touchdowns and two interceptions through three games this season, averaging 313.0 yards per game. Linebacker Devin Lloyd (calf) and receivers Xavier Legette (knee) and Jalen Coker (quadriceps) are also questionable for the Panthers, while Lions tackle Ben Bartch (foot) carries a questionable tag of his own.



Detroit trades at $0.67 per share on Kalshi to win on the road, with Carolina at $0.34 per share at home. More than 51.5 combined points trades at $0.51 per share on Kalshi, with fewer than 51.5 trading at $0.50 per share. Trade on Lions vs. Panthers here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and earn a $55 trading bonus:

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