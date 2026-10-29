The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after $25 in trades. Thursday's slate features the Carolina Panthers visiting the Green Bay Packers on Thursday Night Football at 8:15 p.m. ET. The NBA has three games tonight, including Cleveland at Atlanta at 8 p.m. ET. On Kalshi, Green Bay trades at $0.64 per share to win at Lambeau Field, while Carolina trades at $0.37 per share. Trade on the sports here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

What is the Kalshi promo code?

Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 Kalshi sign-up bonus Trade $25, get $55 bonus Terms and conditions New users only, 18+, no minimum deposit Where is Kalshi legal? AL, AK, AZ, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, DC, FL, GA, HI, ID, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, MN, MS, MO, MT, NE, NV, NH, NJ, NM, NY, NC, ND, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY. Sports contracts currently unavailable in MI, NV and WA.

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review. Trade on sports here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

Top alternative promo code to Kalshi: Polymarket, Prophetx

Best alternative promo codes to Kalshi at other prediction markets also exist. For example, you can use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $25 trading bonus after $10 in trades. Or, claim the ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS to get $75 in incentive funds after $50 in trades. You can also grab the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get $50 in bonus credits. Get started here:

Why the best Kalshi promo code is CBSSPORTS55

With the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, you get a guaranteed $55 with a $25 deposit, not a variable amount like other offers. That means you know your bonus amount up front and can make football predictions with a strong bankroll. Plus, you're signing up through CBS Sports, one of the most trusted brands in the industry.

Panthers vs. Packers predictions

Anyone targeting the best prediction market promos should know that Carolina is 3-3 and 2-1 on the road, but it comes off a 43-13 loss to Tampa Bay on Oct. 25 after wins of 25-14 at Philadelphia and 32-26 against Detroit. Quarterback Bryce Young has completed 135 of 228 passes for 1,712 yards, 12 touchdowns and four interceptions, wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan leads the team with 36 catches for 511 yards and two touchdowns, and running back Chuba Hubbard has 459 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 96 carries. Jaelan Phillips and Damien Lewis are out, Taylor Moton is on injured reserve, and Bobby Brown III is questionable.

Green Bay is 4-3 and 2-1 at home, and it has won three of its last five games, though it lost 20-17 at Detroit on Oct. 25. The Packers will be without pass rusher Micah Parsons, who is out with a knee injury, along with Travis Glover, Sean Rhyan and Zaire Franklin, and Matthew Golden and Devonte Wyatt are questionable. Quarterback Jordan Love has completed 162 of 270 passes for 1,958 yards and 13 touchdowns with five interceptions, and wide receiver Christian Watson has 34 catches for 595 yards and six touchdowns.

On Kalshi, Green Bay trades at $0.64 per share to win at Lambeau Field and Carolina trades at $0.37 per share. Green Bay winning by more than 3.5 points trades at $0.50 per share, and the game's combined points are trading at $0.48 per share for more than 47.5 and $0.52 per share for fewer than 47.5. Two of the Panthers' last five games finished above that mark, at 58 and 56, while one of the Packers' did, at 49. Trade on the NFL here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and earn a $55 bonus:

Responsible Risk Management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to keep its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.