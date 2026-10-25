The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after $25 in trades. You can put those funds to work in NFL prediction markets during Sunday Night Football, when the Seattle Seahawks host the Kansas City Chiefs. Trade on the Packers vs. Cowboys here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

Kalshi currently prices the Seahawks to win at $0.55 per share, while the Chiefs are priced at $0.445 per share to win on the road. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET at Lumen Field. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

Seahawks vs. Chiefs predictions

Anyone targeting the best prediction market promos should know that Seattle is 3-3 and 2-1 at home, but it has lost two straight, 32-29 to San Francisco on Oct. 11 and 17-14 in overtime at Denver on Oct. 15. Quarterback Sam Darnold has completed 90 of 149 passes for 1,033 yards, seven touchdowns and seven interceptions, and he passed for 379 yards in the 33-31 loss at Washington and 278 at Denver. The Seahawks have scored 148 points, an average of 24.7, and allowed 122.

Wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba has 49 catches for 717 yards and seven touchdowns, and he has topped 100 receiving yards in five of six games. Running back Emanuel Wilson leads Seattle with 303 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 87 carries, with running back Zach Charbonnet still working back from a knee injury. Tight end Elijah Arroyo is out with a shoulder injury, and linebackers Chazz Surratt and Drake Thomas are questionable. On Kalshi, Seattle trades at $0.55 per share to win at Lumen Field, and Kansas City trades at $0.445 per share. The game's combined points are trading at $0.495 per share for more than 42.5 and $0.505 per share for fewer than 42.5, and three of the Seahawks' six games have finished above that mark, at 64, 53 and 61.Trade on Seahawks vs. Chiefs here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and earn a $55 bonus:

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