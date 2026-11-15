The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after $25 in trades. Sunday's NFL slate includes Vikings vs. Packers at 1 p.m. ET, 49ers vs. Cowboys at 4:25 p.m. ET and Steelers vs. Bengals on Sunday Night Football at 8:20 p.m. ET. Trade on the NFL here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

Green Bay is priced at $0.595 per share to beat Minnesota, San Francisco is priced at $0.655 per share to beat Dallas, and Cincinnati is priced at $0.635 per share to beat Pittsburgh. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

Kalshi promo code details

Kalshi Promo Code CBSSPORTS55 Kalshi Bonus Offer Trade $25+, receive $55 in bonus trading credits States Kalshi is Available All 50 states, Washington, D.C. and U.S. territories (certain markets may not be available in all jurisdictions) Kalshi Minimum Age 18 years or older and have a legal, U.S. residential address within a state where Kalshi operates Kalshi Deposit Methods Apple Pay, Google Pay, Venmo, PayPal, Cash App, debit cards (U.S. only), bank transfers, wire transfers (minimum $1,000) and crypto deposits Kalshi Promo Code Last Verified November 15, 2026



18+. Void where prohibited. Must be located in the U.S. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. New customers only. Must use eligible promo code upon sign-up. The credit expires in seven days and cannot be withdrawn. Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it's appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. See kalshi.com for additional terms and more information. Offer subject to expiry. Sports contracts currently unavailable in NV.



Top alternative promo code to Kalshi: Polymarket, Prophetx

Best alternative promo codes to Kalshi at other prediction markets also exist. For example, you can use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $25 trading bonus after $10 in trades. Or, claim the ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS to get $40 in incentive funds after $40 in trades. You can also grab the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get $50 in bonus credits. Get started here:

Why the best Kalshi promo code is CBSSPORTS55

With the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, you get a guaranteed $55 with a $25 deposit, not a variable amount like other offers. That means you know your bonus amount up front and can make football predictions with a strong bankroll. Plus, you're signing up through CBS Sports, one of the most trusted brands in the industry.

Packers vs. Vikings predictions

Anyone targeting the best prediction market promos should know that Minnesota is 6-2 and 3-1 on the road, but it is coming off a 23-6 loss against Buffalo on Monday night after a 19-15 loss at Detroit. Quarterback Kyler Murray has completed 100 of 154 passes for 1,022 yards and five touchdowns with three interceptions, running back Aaron Jones Sr. has rushed for 474 yards and two touchdowns, and wide receiver Justin Jefferson has 31 catches for 393 yards and four touchdowns. Murray is doubtful with a hamstring injury, quarterback Carson Wentz is questionable with an ankle injury, and wide receiver Jauan Jennings and tight end T.J. Hockenson are questionable.

Green Bay is 6-3 and 3-1 at home, and it is coming off a 45-27 win at New England after a 27-19 win against Carolina and a 20-17 loss at Detroit. Quarterback Jordan Love has completed 215 of 341 passes for 2,618 yards and 19 touchdowns with six interceptions, and wide receiver Christian Watson has 49 catches for 879 yards and seven touchdowns. Defensive end Micah Parsons is out with a knee injury, and running back Josh Jacobs is out with a finger injury.

On Kalshi, Green Bay trades at $0.595 per share to win at home and Minnesota trades at $0.405 per share. Green Bay winning by more than 3.5 points trades at $0.465 per share, more than 4.5 points at $0.415 and more than 5.5 points at $0.395. The game's combined points are trading at $0.51 per share for more than 41.5 and $0.49 per share for fewer than 41.5. None of Minnesota's last five games finished above 41.5 combined points, and two of Green Bay's did, at 72 and 46. Trade on NFL games here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and earn a $55 bonus:

49ers vs. Cowboys predictions

San Francisco is 7-1 and 2-1 on the road, and it is coming off a 38-17 win against Las Vegas after a 29-20 loss at Atlanta and a 23-17 win against Washington. Quarterback Brock Purdy has completed 163 of 236 passes for 1,980 yards and 17 touchdowns with five interceptions, running back Christian McCaffrey has rushed for 457 yards and nine touchdowns, and tight end George Kittle has 38 catches for 483 yards and five touchdowns. Cornerbacks Deommodore Lenoir and Renardo Green are questionable.

Dallas is 4-5 and 1-3 at home, and it is coming off a 27-23 win at Indianapolis after a 33-30 overtime loss against Arizona and a 38-21 win at Philadelphia. Quarterback Dak Prescott has completed 218 of 336 passes for 2,381 yards and 16 touchdowns with five interceptions, running back Javonte Williams has rushed for 629 yards and nine touchdowns, and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb has 70 catches for 904 yards and seven touchdowns. Wide receiver George Pickens and tight end Jake Ferguson are out, and cornerback Joey Porter Jr. is questionable.

On Kalshi, San Francisco trades at $0.655 per share to win on the road and Dallas trades at $0.345 per share. San Francisco winning by more than 3.5 points trades at $0.535 per share, more than 4.5 points at $0.475 and more than 5.5 points at $0.455. The game's combined points are trading at $0.495 per share for more than 55.5 and $0.505 per share for fewer than 55.5. Two of Dallas' last five games finished above 55.5 combined points, at 63 and 59, and one of San Francisco's did, at 61. Trade on NFL games here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and earn a $55 bonus:

Steelers vs. Bengals predictions

Cincinnati is the side priced higher on Sunday Night Football, and the results behind both 6-2 teams are lopsided on defense. Pittsburgh is 2-2 on the road, and it has won four straight games, including 27-6 against Cleveland, 16-10 at New Orleans and 26-19 in overtime at Tampa Bay. The Steelers have allowed 84 points across their last five games, an average of 16.8. Cornerbacks Brandin Echols and Doneiko Slaughter and wide receiver Ben Skowronek are out.

Cincinnati is 2-1 at home, and it has won four straight games, including 34-17 at Atlanta, 43-36 in overtime against Tennessee and 35-13 at Baltimore. The Bengals have scored 160 points across their last five games, an average of 32.0. Safety Kyle Dugger and cornerback DJ Turner II are questionable.

On Kalshi, Cincinnati trades at $0.635 per share to win at home and Pittsburgh trades at $0.365 per share. Cincinnati winning by more than 3.5 points trades at $0.495 per share, more than 4.5 points at $0.455 and more than 5.5 points at $0.435. The game's combined points are trading at $0.52 per share for more than 48.5 and $0.48 per share for fewer than 48.5. Three of Cincinnati's last five games finished above 48.5 combined points, at 51, 79 and 55, and two of Pittsburgh's did, at 56 and 51. Trade on NFL games here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and earn a $55 bonus:

Responsible Risk Management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to keep its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.