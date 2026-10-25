The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after $25 in trades. Sunday's NFL slate includes 49ers vs. Falcons at 1 p.m. ET, Rams vs. Raiders at 4:25 p.m. ET, and Chiefs vs. Seahawks on Sunday Night Football at 8:20 p.m. ET. Trade on the NFL here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

On Kalshi, San Francisco trades at $0.615 per share to win at Atlanta, the Rams trade at $0.655 per share to win at Las Vegas, and Seattle trades at $0.565 per share to win at home against Kansas City. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

49ers vs. Falcons predictions

Anyone targeting the best prediction market promos should know that San Francisco is 6-0 and comes in after a 23-17 win against Washington on Monday night. Quarterback Brock Purdy has passed for 1,460 yards and 14 touchdowns with two interceptions, running back Christian McCaffrey has rushed for 350 yards and seven touchdowns, and wide receiver Mike Evans has 420 receiving yards. The 49ers beat Seattle 32-29 on Oct. 11 and Denver 24-14 on Oct. 4. Nick Bosa is listed as questionable.

Atlanta is 2-4 and has lost two straight, 30-23 in overtime against Baltimore and 31-23 against Chicago last Sunday. Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. has passed for 944 yards and six touchdowns, running back Bijan Robinson has rushed for 641 yards and four touchdowns, and wide receiver Drake London has 550 receiving yards. Three of Atlanta's last five games finished with more than 50.5 combined points, at 69, 53 and 54, while two of San Francisco's last five did, at 66 and 61.

On Kalshi, San Francisco trades at $0.615 per share to win and Atlanta trades at $0.385 per share. San Francisco winning by more than 2.5 points trades at $0.555 per share, and the game's combined points are trading at $0.485 per share for more than 50.5 and $0.515 per share for fewer than 50.5. Trade on 49ers vs. Falcons here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and earn a $55 bonus:

Rams vs. Raiders predictions

The Rams are 2-4 and have lost two straight, 37-34 in overtime against Buffalo on Oct. 13 and 18-16 against Arizona last Sunday, after winning at Philadelphia 24-20. Quarterback Matthew Stafford has passed for 1,794 yards and 11 touchdowns with six interceptions, and running back Kyren Williams has rushed for 393 yards and four touchdowns. Wide receiver Davante Adams, who leads the team with 480 receiving yards, is on injured reserve, and Trent McDuffie is questionable.

Las Vegas is 3-3 and has lost three of its last four, including a 33-30 loss to Buffalo last Sunday and a 45-17 loss at New England. Quarterback Kirk Cousins has passed for 1,582 yards and 14 touchdowns with five interceptions, running back Ashton Jeanty has rushed for 313 yards, and tight end Brock Bowers has 382 receiving yards. Las Vegas's last four games finished with 62, 57, 62 and 63 combined points.

On Kalshi, the Rams trade at $0.655 per share to win and Las Vegas trades at $0.345 per share. Los Angeles winning by more than 3.5 points trades at $0.515 per share, and the game's combined points are trading at $0.495 per share for more than 48.5 and $0.505 per share for fewer than 48.5. Trade on Rams vs. Raiders here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and earn a $55 bonus:

Chiefs vs. Seahawks predictions

Seattle has the home field on Sunday Night Football and is 3-3, though both of its recent losses were close. The Seahawks have lost two straight, 32-29 to San Francisco on Oct. 11 and 17-14 in overtime at Denver on Oct. 16, and both were decided by three points. Wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba has 49 catches for 717 yards and seven touchdowns, and quarterback Sam Darnold has passed for 1,033 yards and seven touchdowns, though he has thrown seven interceptions. Running back Zach Charbonnet is out.

Kansas City is 5-0, including a 22-6 win against the Chargers last Sunday and a 33-30 overtime win against Indianapolis on Sept. 21. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes has passed for 1,309 yards and nine touchdowns, and running back Kenneth Walker III has rushed for 665 yards. Wide receiver Rashee Rice and Josh Simmons are questionable.

On Kalshi, Seattle trades at $0.565 per share to win and Kansas City trades at $0.435 per share. Seattle winning by more than 2.5 points trades at $0.525 per share, and the game's combined points are trading at $0.495 per share for more than 42.5 and $0.505 per share for fewer than 42.5. Trade on Chiefs vs. Seahawks here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and earn a $55 bonus:

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