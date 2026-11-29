The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after $25 worth of trades. It's the best Kalshi promo code because we ensure all new customer offers are legitimate and come directly from the brand. We review each offer to make sure each meets our editorial standards and that readers understand the full terms and conditions. Use those guaranteed funds for Week 12 in the NFL on Sunday, including matchups like Bengals vs. Saints, 49ers vs. Seahawks and Browns vs. Raiders on Sunday Night Football. Bengals receiver Tee Higgins is officially inactive with a hamstring injury. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive a $55 bonus here:

SportsLine's team of experts have revealed a trio of NFL picks from those games as part of our Sunday best Kalshi trades. For the full terms and conditions, as well as instructions on how to claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn how to trade prediction markets and check the status of prediction markets legal states.

Kalshi prediction markets for Sunday

Bengals vs. Saints: Chris Olave 70+ receiving yards ($0.46)

49ers vs. Seahawks: Seattle to win by more than 1.5 points NO ($0.52)

Browns vs. Raiders: Cleveland to win by more than 4.5 points ($0.55)

Bengals vs. Saints: Chris Olave 70+ receiving yards

"This looks like a good spot to back Chris Olave in a game where the Saints are likely to be chasing points. The Bengals are a significant pass funnel coupled with double teaming at the 6th lowest rate in the NFL," SportsLine NFL prop expert Alex Selesnick said. "They're also a below average coverage unit and Olave is firmly entrenched as the engine of New Orleans passing attack. I also like that the Bengals play man coverage at the third highest rate and Olave has performed extremely well against man coverage both this season and throughout his career. This looks like a potential ceiling game for Olave."

Olave to record 70 receiving yards or more is priced at $0.46 per share, while NO is priced at $0.55 per share. Trade on Saints vs. Bengals here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

49ers vs. Seahawks: Seattle to win by more than 1.5 points NO

"Brock Purdy injured his ankle last week in Mexico City against the Vikings, and he didn't practice all week, so he's out against the Seahawks. Mac Jones isn't that big of a drop-off as long as Christian McCaffrey and George Kittle are playing," SportsLine NFL expert Micah Roberts said. "The Seahawks are playing Sam Darnold because he practiced this week and are sitting Drew Lock, who is 4-0 as the starter this season. We have a team that's not sure about Darnold but is keeping quiet about it, and an organization that is going to play very similarly with their backup."

Kalshi prices Seattle to win by more than 1.5 points at $0.49 per share, while NO is trading at $0.52 per share. Trade on Seahawks vs. 49ers here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

Browns vs. Raiders: Cleveland to win by more than 4.5 points

"There's a good chance we'll have rainy conditions in this game, and that should favor a Browns team that deals with this on a regular basis over an indoor team still breaking in a rookie QB," SportsLine NFL expert R.J. White said. "Even though the Raiders found success on the ground last week, they still rank just 31st in yards per rush, and though the Browns rush defense isn't great, it should be aided by playcalling in poor conditions."

Kalshi prices Cleveland to win by more than 4.5 points at $0.55 per share, while NO is priced at $0.46 per share. Trade on Raiders vs. Browns here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

Responsible risk management

Minimum age 18 years or older and have a legal U.S. residential address within a state where Kalshi operates. Trading may be unavailable or restricted in LA, NV, MI, AZ or WA. Check availability in your jurisdiction before signing up and making a deposit.

It's a top priority for Kalshi to look out for its users. Kalshi equips every trader with accessible risk management tools that can be enabled at any given time, including risk management actions like trading break, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding cap.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.