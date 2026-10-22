The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 trading bonus after $25 in trades. The New England Patriots will visit the Chicago Bears on Thursday Night Football at 8:15 p.m. ET. Trade on the NFL here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

Chicago is priced at $0.59 per share to beat New England, while the Patriots to win is trading at $0.41 per share. The Bears will be without running back Kyle Monangai (thumb/toe) due to injury. The 76ers are priced at $0.57 per share to beat the Cavaliers in the NBA. The Patriots game's combined points are trading at $0.52 per share for more than 50.5 and $0.48 per share for fewer than 50.5, and the 76ers game's combined points are trading at $0.48 per share for more than 237.5 and $0.52 per share for fewer than 237.5.

What is the Kalshi promo code?

Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 Kalshi sign-up bonus Trade $25, get $55 Terms and conditions New users only, 18+, no minimum deposit Where is Kalshi legal? AL, AK, AZ, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, DC, FL, GA, HI, ID, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, MN, MS, MO, MT, NE, NV, NH, NJ, NM, NY, NC, ND, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY. Sports contracts currently unavailable in MI, NV and WA.

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review. Trade on sports here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

Top alternative promo code to Kalshi: Polymarket, Prophetx

Best alternative promo codes to Kalshi at other prediction markets also exist. For example, you can use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $25 trading bonus after $10 in trades. Or, claim the ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS to get $75 in incentive funds after $50 in trades. You can also grab the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get $50 in bonus credits. Get started here:

Why the best Kalshi promo code is CBSSPORTS55

With the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, you get a guaranteed $55 with a $25 deposit, not a variable amount like other offers. That means you know your bonus amount up front and can make football predictions with a strong bankroll. Plus, you're signing up through CBS Sports, one of the most trusted brands in the industry.

Patriots vs. Bears predictions

Anyone targeting the best prediction market promos should know that Chicago and New England are both 4-2, and the Bears get the home field at Soldier Field on a short week. Chicago beat Atlanta 31-23 on Sunday and has also beaten Philadelphia 27-7 and the Jets 23-12. Running back D'Andre Swift has rushed for 398 yards and six touchdowns, wide receiver Luther Burden III has 361 receiving yards, and quarterback Caleb Williams has passed for 712 yards and three touchdowns.

The Bears are dealing with injuries: T.J. Edwards is doubtful, and Jack Sanborn and running back Kyle Monangai are out. Only one of Chicago's last five games finished with more than 50.5 combined points, at 54, while two of New England's last five did, at 55 and 62.



On Kalshi, Chicago trades at $0.59 per share to win, and New England trades at $0.41 per share. Chicago winning by more than 2.5 points trades at $0.55 per share, and the game's combined points are trading at $0.52 per share for more than 50.5 and $0.48 per share for fewer than 50.5. Trade on Patriots vs. Bears here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and earn a $55 bonus:

Responsible Risk Management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to keep its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

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