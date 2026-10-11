The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 trading bonus after $25 in trades. It's perfect for a Sunday NFL slate that ends with Falcons vs. Ravens on Sunday Night Football. Atlanta trades at $0.615 per share to beat Baltimore at 8:20 p.m. ET. Trade on NFL games here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 trading bonus:

Chicago trades at $0.525 per share to beat Green Bay at 1 p.m. ET, and Detroit trades at $0.69 per share to beat Arizona at 4:25 p.m. ET.

What is the Kalshi promo code?

Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 Kalshi sign-up bonus Trade $25, get $55 Terms and conditions New users only, 18+, no minimum deposit Where is Kalshi legal? AL, AK, AZ, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, DC, FL, GA, HI, ID, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, MN, MS, MO, MT, NE, NV, NH, NJ, NM, NY, NC, ND, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY. Sports contracts currently unavailable in MI, NV and WA.

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review. Trade on sports here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 trading bonus:

Top alternative promo code to Kalshi: Polymarket, Prophetx

Best alternative promo codes to Kalshi at other prediction markets also exist. For example, you can use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $50 trading bonus after $10 in trades. Or, claim the ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS to get $75 in incentive funds after $25 in trades. Get started here:

Why the best Kalshi promo code is CBSSPORTS55

With the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, you get a guaranteed $55 with a $25 deposit, not a variable amount like other offers. That means you know your bonus amount up front and can make football predictions with a strong bankroll.

Bears vs. Packers predictions

Chicago visits Green Bay for a 1 p.m. ET kickoff, and the Bears could be without quarterback Caleb Williams, who has been out since a Grade 2 right hamstring strain in the Week 2 loss to Minnesota. Tyson Bagent is going to start after throwing for 268 yards in last Sunday's 23-12 win over the New York Jets. The Bears are 3-1 and second in the NFC North, with wins of 59-37 at Carolina, 27-7 over Philadelphia, when Case Keenum passed for 247 yards, and the win over the Jets.

Green Bay is 2-2, coming off a 17-14 win at Tampa Bay after a 35-14 loss to Atlanta, and quarterback Jordan Love passed for 387 yards in a 39-22 loss at Minnesota in the opener. The Packers also beat the New York Jets 20-17 in overtime. Chicago won the last meeting 31-27 in the NFC Wild Card Round on Jan. 10, 2026. On Kalshi, Chicago trades at $0.525 per share to win, and Green Bay trades at $0.485 per share. Trade on Packers vs. Bears here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and pocket a $55 trading bonus:

Lions vs. Cardinals predictions

Detroit visits Arizona for a 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff. The Lions are 2-2 and third in the NFC North, with an overtime win of 31-30 over New Orleans and a 31-24 win over the New York Giants, and losses of 41-31 at Buffalo and 32-26 at Carolina last Sunday, when quarterback Jared Goff passed for 412 yards. Arizona is 1-3 and last in the NFC West, coming off a 36-24 loss at the New York Giants, and its lone win was 26-14 at the Los Angeles Chargers.

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett has passed for 277, 95, 280, and 166 yards in the four games, and the Cardinals also lost 31-7 to Seattle and 36-30 to San Francisco. The teams did not meet in 2025. On Kalshi, Detroit trades at $0.69 per share to win, and Arizona trades at $0.315 per share. The game's combined points are trading at $0.575 per share for more than 51.5 and $0.425 per share for fewer than 51.5. Trade on Lions vs. Cardinals here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and pocket a $55 trading bonus:

Ravens vs. Falcons predictions

Baltimore visits Atlanta for an 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff, and Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has been ruled out. Jackson hurt his ankle in the second half of last Sunday's 24-18 win over Tennessee and missed practice this week, so Tyler Huntley will be the starter. The Ravens are 3-1 and first in the AFC North, with a 41-23 win at Indianapolis, when Jackson passed for 324 yards, Derrick Henry ran for 144, and Zay Flowers caught passes for 150, and a 34-31 win over Dallas at a neutral site. Their only loss was 24-17 to New Orleans.

Atlanta is 2-2 and first in the NFC South after wins of 35-14 at Green Bay and 45-24 at New Orleans, behind quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and running back Bijan Robinson. On Kalshi, Atlanta trades at $0.615 per share to win, and Baltimore trades at $0.385 per share. The game's combined points are trading at $0.435 per share for more than 45.5 and $0.565 per share for fewer than 45.5. Trade on Falcons vs. Ravens here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and pocket a $55 trading bonus:

Responsible Risk Management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to keep its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.