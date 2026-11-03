Sports fans looking to make predictions on Monday Night Football can take advantage of the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, which gives new users a $55 bonus when they trade $25+. NFL Week 8 concludes with a heavyweight matchup in the Pacific Northwest as the Chicago Bears look to establish themselves as Super Bowl contenders against the reigning champions, the Seattle Seahawks. The Seahawks are trading at $0.62 per share to beat the Bears on Kalshi. Get started at Kalshi with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Visit the Kalshi promo code review page for information, including terms and conditions of the Kalshi promo offer, and you can also learn how prediction markets work if you are new to the game. Before you make any trades, be sure that prediction markets are legal in your state.

Bears vs. Seahawks MNF trading preview

Seahawks to win vs. Bears ($0.62)

More than 46.5 points ($0.51)

Both Chicago and Seattle are coming off statement victories -- the Bears a 30-24 win over the New England Patriots, the Seahawks a dominant 20-3 dismantling of the Kansas City Chiefs. Chicago has won four of its last five overall and just traded for star pass rusher Jeffery Simmons, who is reportedly expected to suit up against Seattle. The reigning champs had lost two straight before the Kansas City win, but both losses came at the hands of strong sides (San Francisco and Denver).

With Simmons now in the fold, Chicago is clearly aiming for the Lombardi Trophy this season. Quarterback Caleb Williams entered the weekend second in the league in QBR and the Chicago offense's 390.7 yards per game were third in the league. But the Seattle defense has surrendered just 233.9 yards per game, the fewest in the sport prior to Sunday, including just 144.4 passing yards per game. The Seahawks' elite defense could cause Williams fits.

The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has Seattle winning at a 71% rate. The teams combine for more than 46.5 points in 50% of the simulations.

A Seattle win is trading at $0.62 per share at Kalshi and a Chicago win is $0.40 per share. These teams scoring more than 46.5 points is $0.50 per share at Kalshi, while the opposite outcome is $0.51. Use the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 to get a $55 bonus when you trade $25+:

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