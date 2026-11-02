The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after $25 worth of trades. It's the best Kalshi promo code because we ensure all new customer offers are legitimate and directly from the brand and review each offer to make sure each meets our editorial standards and that readers understand the full terms and conditions. Use those guaranteed funds for Monday Night Football predictions, with the Seattle Seahawks hosting the Chicago Bears for an 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff at Lumen Field. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive a $55 bonus here:

SportsLine's experts have revealed a trio of NFL picks for Seahawks vs. Bears for our Monday best Kalshi trades. For the full terms and conditions, as well as instructions on how to claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn how to trade prediction markets and check the status of prediction markets legal states.

Kalshi prediction markets for Monday

Seahawks vs. Bears: Caleb Williams 225+ passing yards ($0.52 per share)

Seahawks vs. Bears: D'Andre Swift 60+ rushing yards NO ($0.52 per share)

Seahawks vs. Bears: Jaxon Smith-Njigba longest reception more than 29.5 yards ($0.52 per share)

Seahawks vs. Bears: Caleb Williams 225+ passing yards

"The Seahawks made quick work of the Chiefs last week, 20-3, but this Bears team is of a different caliber. When I look at Caleb Williams away stats, he's 51 of 65 for 574 yards, 3 touchdown passes, and no picks with a QB rating of 118.8," SportsLine NFL expert Micah Roberts said. "He also has 2 road rushing touchdowns. He's not going to be phased by the Seahawks defense or their crowd. He's going to go to work and get his 300 yards passing, a win, and call it a night."

Kalshi prices Williams to reach 225 passing yards or more at $0.52 per share, while NO is priced at $0.48 per share. Trade on Bears vs. Seahawks here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

Seahawks vs. Bears: D'Andre Swift 60+ rushing yards NO

"Kyle Monangai remains out for the Bears in their MNF showdown vs Seattle but does that automatically mean Swift goes off against this Hawks front? The touches and volume will be there but I'll anticipate a full Caleb Williams game on this stage," SportsLine NFL expert Todd Fuhrman said. "Swift lacks vision and Seattle is tremendous with their run fits. With explosive runs hard to come by against this defense he needs 15+ carries to reach this threshold and I don't see it happening."

Swift to record 60 rushing yards or more is priced at $0.52 per share on Kalshi, while NO is priced at $0.48 per share. Trade on Monday Night Football here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

Seahawks vs. Bears: Jaxon Smith-Njigba longest reception more than 29.5 yards

"Through seven games, Smith-Njigba already has 867 yards and 8 touchdowns. And now he gets a Bears defense that gives up the most yards per reception in the NFL (15.85 yards per reception to wide receivers)," SportsLine NFL expert Megan Shoup said. "JSN accounts for 51% of the Seahawks' air yards (1st in the NFL). With a lot of moving parts at the Seahawks' running back position, and not being fully confident in the game script, I like approaching JSN longest reception. He's cleared this number in five of seven games this season. And in this strength vs. weakness matchup, I love this prop for Monday night."

Kalshi prices Smith-Njigba to record a reception of 30 yards or more at $0.52 per share, while NO is priced at $0.48 per share. Trade on the NFL here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

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