The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after $25 worth of trades. It's the best Kalshi promo code because we ensure all new customer offers are legitimate and come directly from the brand, reviewing each offer to make sure each meets our editorial standards and that readers understand the full terms and conditions. You can use those guaranteed funds to trade on Bengals vs. Steelers on Sunday Night Football. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive a $55 bonus here:

SportsLine's team of experts have revealed NFL picks from those three games as part of our Sunday best Kalshi trades. For the full terms and conditions, as well as instructions on how to claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn how to trade prediction markets and check the status of prediction markets legal states.

Kalshi prediction markets for Sunday

Bengals vs. Steelers: Cincinnati to win by more than 3.5 points NO ($0.51 per share)

Bengals vs. Steelers: Cincinnati to win by more than 3.5 points NO

"Two things jump off the page at me in this one. First, I expect a lot of points. Secondly, the Steelers are off a bye and the Bengals are returning from a game in Spain. That is a huge rest advantage for the visitor in this big division matchup," SportsLine NFL expert Brady Kannon said. "Pittsburgh has now beaten Cincinnati twice in a row and seven times in the last 10 meetings. Staying inside of 3.5 or winning this game outright, I believe is absolutely in the cards. The Bengals have a tremendous passing game, not much of a rushing attack, and a suspect defense. They have also played a relatively week schedule with wins over Miami, Tampa Bay, Houston, Atlanta, and Tennessee in overtime."

Kalshi prices the Bengals to win by more than 3.5 points at $0.50 per share, while NO is priced at $0.51 per share. Trade on Steelers vs. Bengals here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

Responsible risk management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to look out for its users. Kalshi equips every trader with accessible risk management tools that can be enabled at any given time, including risk management actions like trading break, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding cap.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.