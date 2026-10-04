The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 trading bonus after $25 in trades. Use the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 to target NFL games today like 49ers vs. Broncos, Raiders vs. Chiefs and Panthers vs. Lions on Sunday Night Football. The 49ers have ruled out defensive end Nick Bosa with a knee/calf injury. Trade on sports here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 trading bonus:

Kansas City and Las Vegas are both off to 3-0 starts and they'll go head-to-head in a crucial AFC West matchup on Sunday. Kalshi prices the Chiefs at $0.68 per share to win and the Raiders are $0.34 per share. However, you can also trade several other NFL prediction markets in that game and any of the others on Sunday.

What is the Kalshi promo code?

Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 Kalshi sign-up bonus Trade $25, get $55 Terms and conditions New users only, 18+, no minimum deposit Where is Kalshi legal? 48 states + DC (not available in AZ, MN, NV, WA)

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review. Trade on sports here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 trading bonus:

Top alternative promo code to Kalshi: Polymarket, Prophetx

Best alternative promo codes to Kalshi at other prediction markets also exist. For example, you can use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $25 trading bonus after $10 in trades. Or, claim the ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS to get $75 in incentive funds after $25 in trades. Get started here:

Why the best Kalshi promo code is CBSSPORTS55

With the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, you get a guaranteed $55 with a $25 deposit, not a variable amount like other offers. That means you know your bonus amount up front and can make NFL predictions with a strong bankroll.

49ers vs. Broncos predictions

San Francisco is off to a perfect 3-0 start and the offense is firing on all cylinders, scoring 98 points in wins over the Rams, Dolphins and Cardinals. Meanwhile, Denver rebounded from a blowout loss to the Chiefs to open the season with wins over the Jaguars and Rams to move to 2-1. Brock Purdy enters the matchup with a 133.1 QB rating and the Denver defense gave up 366 passing yards last week. However, the Broncos did limit the Chiefs and Jaguars to under 175 yards through the air. The 49ers are $0.59 per share to win on Kalshi, while the Broncos are $0.42 per share. The model predicts that Denver wins in 45% of simulations. Trade on the NFL here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and earn a $55 trading bonus:

Chiefs vs. Raiders predictions

This is the first time these two AFC West rivals have both been above .500 in nearly 10 years and as a result this matchup has a sense of magnitude. Patrick Mahomes looks healthy coming back from a torn ACL last season and Kirk Cousins has been rejuvenated in the Klint Kubiak offense. Kalshi prices more than 47.5 points scored at $0.51 per share, while fewer than 47.5 points scored is priced at $0.50 per share. The model predicts that they combine to score 49 points on average. Kansas City is $0.68 per share to win. Trade on the NFL here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and earn a $55 trading bonus:

Lions vs. Panthers predictions

These are two top-10 offenses over the first three weeks and they're also bottom-third in the NFL defensively. As a result, Kalshi prices more than 50.5 points to be scored at $0.52 per share and fewer than 50.5 points to be scored at $0.49 per share. Bryce Young and Jared Goff have both been prolific early in the season, but Jahmyr Gibbs gives the Detroit rushing game the edge. The model predicts that there are 55 points scored on average. Detroit is $0.66 per share to win. Trade on the NFL here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and earn a $55 trading bonus:

Responsible Risk Management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to keep its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.