The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after $25 worth of trades. It's the best Kalshi promo code because we ensure all new customer offers are legitimate and come directly from the brand. We review each offer to make sure each meets our editorial standards and that readers understand the full terms and conditions. Use those guaranteed funds for Browns vs. Raiders on Sunday Night Football. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive a $55 bonus here:

SportsLine's team of experts have revealed a trio of NFL picks from those games as part of our Sunday best Kalshi trades. For the full terms and conditions, as well as instructions on how to claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn how to trade prediction markets and check the status of prediction markets legal states.

Kalshi prediction markets for Sunday

Browns vs. Raiders: Cleveland to win by more than 4.5 points ($0.55)

Browns vs. Raiders: Cleveland to win by more than 4.5 points

"There's a good chance we'll have rainy conditions in this game, and that should favor a Browns team that deals with this on a regular basis over an indoor team still breaking in a rookie QB," SportsLine NFL expert R.J. White said. "Even though the Raiders found success on the ground last week, they still rank just 31st in yards per rush, and though the Browns rush defense isn't great, it should be aided by playcalling in poor conditions."

Kalshi prices Cleveland to win by more than 4.5 points at $0.55 per share, while NO is priced at $0.46 per share. Trade on Raiders vs. Browns here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

Responsible risk management

Minimum age 18 years or older and have a legal U.S. residential address within a state where Kalshi operates. Trading may be unavailable or restricted in LA, NV, MI, AZ or WA. Check availability in your jurisdiction before signing up and making a deposit.

It's a top priority for Kalshi to look out for its users. Kalshi equips every trader with accessible risk management tools that can be enabled at any given time, including risk management actions like trading break, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding cap.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.