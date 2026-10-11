The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 trading bonus after $25 in trades. Use the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 to target NFL games today like Chargers vs. Broncos, Seahawks vs. 49ers and Falcons vs. Ravens on Sunday Night Football. Trade on sports here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 trading bonus:

Kalshi prices Seattle at $0.62 per share to win at home in a crucial NFC West showdown with San Francisco. Meanwhile, Denver is priced at $0.64 per share to win on the road against Los Angeles and Atlanta is priced at $0.62 per share to win at home against Batlimore. However, you can also trade several other NFL prediction markets in that game and any of the others on Sunday.

What is the Kalshi promo code?

Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 Kalshi sign-up bonus Trade $25, get $55 Terms and conditions New users only, 18+, no minimum deposit Where is Kalshi legal? 48 states + DC (not available in AZ, MN, NV, WA)

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review. Trade on sports here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 trading bonus:

Top alternative promo code to Kalshi: Polymarket, Prophetx

Best alternative promo codes to Kalshi at other prediction markets also exist. For example, you can use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $25 trading bonus after $10 in trades. Or, claim the ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS to get $75 in incentive funds after $25 in trades. Get started here:

Why the best Kalshi promo code is CBSSPORTS55

With the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, you get a guaranteed $55 with a $25 deposit, not a variable amount like other offers. That means you know your bonus amount up front and can make NFL predictions with a strong bankroll.

Chargers vs. Broncos predictions

It's been an atrocious start for the Chargers in Jim Harbaugh's third season at the helm. Los Angeles made the playoffs in each of Harbaugh's first two seasons in charge, but has a deep hole to climb out of to make it three postseason berths in a row after an 0-4 start. Meanwhile, Denver is 2-2 on the season, but both losses came on the road against a currently unbeaten team (Kansas City and San Francisco). Despite the slow start, the model predicts that home-field advantage gives the Chargers a fighting chance, predicting that Los Angeles wins in 42% of the time while priced at $0.37 per share to win. Trade on the NFL here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and earn a $55 trading bonus:

Seahawks vs. 49ers predictions

First place in the NFC West will be on the line in Seattle at 4:25 p.m. ET. The Seahawks are defending Super Bowl champions and they're off to a 3-1 start, while the 49ers are 4-0 with three of their wins coming by double-digits. They split their two regular-season matchups last season, but then Seattle destroyed San Francisco 41-6 in the NFL Divisional Round. The model predicts that the Seahawks win by 5 points on average, while Seattle to win by more than 3.5 points is priced at $0.46 per share on Kalshi. Trade on the NFL here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and earn a $55 trading bonus:

Falcons vs. Ravens predictions

Lamar Jackson (ankle) is out and Tyler Huntley will step in at quarterback for the Ravens. He went 2-0 as a starter for Baltimore last season and the 3-1 Ravens should have the full playbook at their disposal with the veteran filling in. However, this game will likely be defined by the defense's ability to slowdown a Falcons offense that has piled up 80 points and 918 yards the last two weeks. The model likes Baltimore's chances, predicting that the Ravens win in 52% of simulations despite only trading at $0.39 per share to win. Trade on the NFL here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and earn a $55 trading bonus:

Responsible Risk Management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to keep its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.