The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a bonus of a $55 trading bonus after $25 in trades, available ahead of Sunday's NFL Week 2 slate. The Colts and Chiefs will close out the day on Sunday Night Football. Trade on Sunday NFL games here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 trading bonus:

Kansas City trades at $0.72 per share to beat Indianapolis, which trades at $0.29 per share, on Sunday Night Football. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review. Trade on Sunday NFL games here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 trading bonus:

Why the best Kalshi promo code is CBSSPORTS55

With the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, you get 30 days to trade your initial $25, rather than seven days like other offers you'll see. That means you can make the best Kalshi trades possible.

Colts vs. Chiefs predictions

Indianapolis opened its season with a 41-23 home loss to Baltimore, with quarterback Daniel Jones completing 19 of 31 passes for 166 yards behind a line that allowed nine quarterback hits. Kansas City heads into Sunday Night Football having handled Denver 31-10, with Patrick Mahomes playing his first game back from a torn ACL and new running back Kenneth Walker III piling up 191 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns in his Chiefs debut. Kickoff is 8:20 p.m. ET at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Trade on the Colts vs. Chiefs here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 trading bonus:

Responsible Risk Management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to keep its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

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