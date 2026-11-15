The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after $25 worth of trades. It's the best Kalshi promo code because we ensure all new customer offers are legitimate and come directly from the brand, reviewing each offer to make sure each meets our editorial standards and that readers understand the full terms and conditions. You can use those guaranteed funds to trade NFL games like Raiders vs. Seahawks featuring Fernando Mendoza's first NFL start, Cowboys vs. 49ers in the week's highest projected scoring game, and Bengals vs. Steelers. 49ers wide receiver Mike Evans (Achilles) is inactive. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive a $55 bonus here:

SportsLine's team of experts have revealed NFL picks from those three games as part of our Sunday best Kalshi trades. For the full terms and conditions, as well as instructions on how to claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn how to trade prediction markets and check the status of prediction markets legal states.

Kalshi prediction markets for Sunday

Raiders vs. Seahawks: Seattle to win by more than 5.5 points ($0.54 per share)

Cowboys vs. 49ers: San Francisco to win by more than 3.5 points ($0.51 per share)

Bengals vs. Steelers: Cincinnati to win by more than 3.5 points NO ($0.51 per share)

Raiders vs. Seahawks: Seattle to win by more than 5.5 points

"With the trade of Kirk Cousins to Minnesota, the Raiders have handed the controls to Fernando Mendoza. The acclaimed rookie QB might have picked another opponent -- any other opponent -- besides Seattle for his initial start," SportsLine NFL expert Mike Tierney said. "The Seahawks possess the league's stingiest defense overall and against the pass. Mendoza has let it fly in only one game, mopping up during a blowout Las Vegas loss. The 'Hawks have their own backup QB, Drew Lock, who generated just 17 points Sunday. He played turnover-free, which might be all that's required here now that healed RB Zach Charbonnett (77 rush yards Sunday) appears to be back in the swing of things."

Kalshi prices the Seahawks to win by more than 5.5 points at $0.54 per share, while NO is priced at $0.47 per share. Both numbers have held steady throughout Sunday morning. Trade on Seahawks vs. Raiders here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

Cowboys vs. 49ers: San Francisco to win by more than 3.5 points

"The Cowboys are coming off a tougher-than-expected win over the lifeless Colts, and while they managed 508 yards in that game, this is a much tougher matchup against an elite 49ers defense," SportsLine NFL expert R.J. White said. "With DeForest Buckner added and Nick Bosa back, the 49ers had a season-best 240 yards allowed and five takeaways against a Raiders offense that has played well most weeks. The 49ers are first in yards per rush allowed and seventh in net yards per pass attempt, so I have confidence they can handle an inconsistent Cowboys offense. On the other side of the ball, good luck, Dallas. Brock Purdy is in the MVP conversation despite consistent WR injuries, and he should lead his team to a ton of points here."

Kalshi prices the 49ers to win by more tha 3.5 points at $0.51 per share, while NO is priced at $0.50 per share. It's the game with the highest implied point total of the week at 55.5. Trade on 49ers vs. Cowboys here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

Bengals vs. Steelers: Cincinnati to win by more than 3.5 points NO

"Two things jump off the page at me in this one. First, I expect a lot of points. Secondly, the Steelers are off a bye and the Bengals are returning from a game in Spain. That is a huge rest advantage for the visitor in this big division matchup," SportsLine NFL expert Brady Kannon said. "Pittsburgh has now beaten Cincinnati twice in a row and seven times in the last 10 meetings. Staying inside of 3.5 or winning this game outright, I believe is absolutely in the cards. The Bengals have a tremendous passing game, not much of a rushing attack, and a suspect defense. They have also played a relatively week schedule with wins over Miami, Tampa Bay, Houston, Atlanta, and Tennessee in overtime."

Kalshi prices the Bengals to win by more than 3.5 points at $0.50 per share, while NO is priced at $0.51 per share. Trade on Steelers vs. Bengals here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

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