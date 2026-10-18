The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a bonus of a $55 trading bonus after $25 in trades. Sunday continues with Cowboys vs. Packers on Sunday Night Football. Trade on the NFL here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

Green Bay trades at $0.525 per share on Kalshi to win, while Dallas trades at $0.475 per share. The game's combined points are trading at $0.49 per share for more than 53.5 and $0.51 per share for fewer than 53.5. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

Cowboys vs. Packers predictions

Dallas arrives at Lambeau Field with 10 days since a 24-16 home loss to Tampa Bay on Thursday, Oct. 8, and the Cowboys' offense has been productive even in defeat. Quarterback Dak Prescott has passed for 175, 279, 276, 335 and 316 yards, and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb has caught passes for at least 112 yards in three of Dallas's five games, including 189 in the 34-30 win at Houston. Wide receiver George Pickens caught passes for 130 yards against Tampa Bay. Dallas is 2-3 and has scored 138 points, an average of 27.6, with at least 31 points in three games.

The defense is the problem, as the Cowboys have allowed 136 points, an average of 27.2, including 34 to Baltimore and 30 to Houston, and they have lost 28-20 at the Giants and 34-31 to the Ravens at a neutral site. Three of Dallas's five games have finished with more than 53.5 combined points, with totals of 57, 65 and 64, while only one of Green Bay's five has.



On Kalshi, Green Bay trades at $0.525 per share to win at home and Dallas trades at $0.475 per share. The game's combined points are trading at $0.49 per share for more than 53.5 and $0.51 per share for fewer than 53.5. Trade on Cowboys vs. Packers here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and earn a $55 bonus:

Responsible Risk Management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to keep its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.