The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 trading bonus after $25 in trades. Use the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 to target NFL games today like Lions vs. Panthers on Sunday Night Football, Cowboys vs. Texans, and Chiefs vs. Raiders. Trade on sports here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 trading bonus:

Houston hosts Dallas at 1 p.m. ET at Reliant Stadium, with Houston trading at $0.58 per share on Kalshi to win at home, while Dallas trades at $0.43 per share. Kansas City trades at $0.68 per share to beat Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium, Detroit trades at $0.645 per share to beat Carolina at Bank of America Stadium, and all three games carry combined points and margin markets below.

What is the Kalshi promo code?

Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 Kalshi sign-up bonus Trade $25, get $55 Terms and conditions New users only, 18+, no minimum deposit Where is Kalshi legal? 48 states + DC (not available in AZ, MN, NV, WA)

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review. Trade on sports here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 trading bonus:

Top alternative promo code to Kalshi: Polymarket, Prophetx

Best alternative promo codes to Kalshi at other prediction markets also exist. For example, you can use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $25 trading bonus after $10 in trades. Or, claim the ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS to get $75 in incentive funds after $25 in trades. Get started here:

Why the best Kalshi promo code is CBSSPORTS55

With the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, you get a guaranteed $55 with a $25 deposit, not a variable amount like other offers. That means you know your bonus amount up front and can make NFL predictions with a strong bankroll.

Cowboys vs. Texans predictions

Dallas visits Reliant Stadium for a 1 p.m. ET kickoff against Houston. Dallas is 1-2 after losing 34-31 to Baltimore last week, with quarterback Dak Prescott completing enough passes through four games for 1,037 yards and eight touchdowns, including a 319 yard, three touchdown performance last week. Houston is winless at 0-3 and dealing with a banged up receiving corps. Houston is trading at $0.595 per share on Kalshi to win at home, while Dallas trades at $0.415 per share. The market also has Houston winning by more than 2.5 points at $0.535 per share, with Dallas losing by fewer than 3 points, which includes an outright win, at $0.465 per share, and the game's combined points trading at $0.495 per share for more than 48.5 and $0.505 per share for fewer than 48.5. Trade on the NFL here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and earn a $55 trading bonus:

Chiefs vs. Raiders predictions

Kansas City travels to Allegiant Stadium for a 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff against Las Vegas, with both teams unbeaten through three games. Kansas City is 3-0 after beating Miami 24-10 last week, with quarterback Patrick Mahomes throwing for 812 yards and seven touchdowns against two interceptions through three games. Las Vegas is also 3-0, one of the surprises of the young season. Kansas City is trading at $0.655 per share on Kalshi to win on the road, while Las Vegas trades at $0.335 per share. The market also has Kansas City winning by more than 10.5 points at $0.295 per share, with Las Vegas losing by fewer than 11 points at $0.705 per share, and the game's combined points trading at $0.495 per share for more than 47.5 and $0.505 per share for fewer than 47.5. Trade on the NFL here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and earn a $55 trading bonus:

Lions vs. Panthers predictions

Kansas City travels to Allegiant Stadium for a 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff against Las Vegas, with both teams unbeaten through three games. Kansas City is 3-0 after beating Miami 24-10 last week, with quarterback Patrick Mahomes throwing for 812 yards and seven touchdowns against two interceptions through three games. Las Vegas is also 3-0, one of the surprises of the young season. Kansas City is trading at $0.655 per share on Kalshi to win on the road, while Las Vegas trades at $0.335 per share. The market also has Kansas City winning by more than 10.5 points at $0.295 per share, with Las Vegas losing by fewer than 11 points at $0.705 per share, and the game's combined points trading at $0.495 per share for more than 47.5 and $0.505 per share for fewer than 47.5. Trade on the NFL here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and earn a $55 trading bonus:

Responsible Risk Management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to keep its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.