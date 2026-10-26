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SportsLine's experts have produced a trio of NFL picks for Cowboys vs. Eagles that make up our Monday best Kalshi trades. For the full terms and conditions, as well as instructions on how to claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn how to trade prediction markets and check the status of prediction markets legal states.

Kalshi prediction markets for Monday

Eagles vs. Cowboys: Dak Prescott 250+ passing yards ($0.60 per share)

Eagles vs. Cowboys: Dallas Goedert 6+ receptions ($0.47 per share)

Eagles vs. Cowboys: Fewer than 44.5 points scored ($0.52 per share)

Eagles vs. Cowboys: Dak Prescott 250+ passing yards

"Dak Prescott has thrown for 271 or more yards in five of his last six matchups with the Eagles. On Monday, he'll face a Philly defense that's been strong against the run but weak versus the pass over the past three games," SportsLine NFL expert Larry Hartstein said. "Philly's last three opponents averaged 296 passing yards. The Eagles won't have pass rusher Nolan Smith (concussion) or defensive back Michael Carter II (abdomen), while Jonathan Greenard and Jalyx Hunt are questionable with ankle injuries. Smith is tied for the team lead with three sacks."

Kalshi prices Prescott to throw for 250 yards or more at $0.60 per share, while NO is priced at $0.40 per share. Trade on the NFL here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

Eagles vs. Cowboys: Dallas Goedert 6+ receptions

"The Eagles are going to be without wide receivers DeVonta Smith and Dontayvion Wicks. TE Dallas Goedert is off the injury report and should be the top target. With DeVonta Smith playing most of Week 6, Goedert still saw 20% of the targets (8 targets for 6 receptions)," SportsLine NFL prop expert Megan Shoup said. "Now, without Smith and Wicks, I expect Goedert's target share to rise. We also don't fear the Dallas defense, which allows tight ends to catch 83.8% of their targets (per Sharp Football). I expect the Eagles to be trailing, so we have the perfect combo of game script, usage, and matchup to go over this number."

Goedert to record six or more receptions is priced at $0.47 per share on Kalshi, while NO is priced at $0.53 per share. Trade on Monday Night Football here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

Eagles vs. Cowboys: Fewer than 44.5 points scored

"The Dallas defense wasn't that bad in the loss to Green Bay on Sunday night, holding the Packers to 318 yards, over 100 of which were on the first drive of the game. It was actually the offense that struggled each of the last two games, with only 29 total points and an average of 335 total yards," SportsLine NFL expert David Bearman said. "They face an Eagles offense that is basically left for dead. Jalen Hurts is done. Saquon Barkley is questionable. Davonta Smith was back last week, but he's out this week. The Eagles are last in yards per play (4.4), 31st in pass yards per play and time of possession, 31st in offensive success rate, and lead the world in 3-and-outs."

Kalshi prices more than 44.5 points scored at $0.48 per share, while fewer than 44.5 points scored is priced at $0.52 per share. Trade on Cowboys vs. Eagles here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

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