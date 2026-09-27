The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 trading bonus after $25 in trades. The best Kalshi promo code is CBSSPORTS55 because you get 30 days to play through your $25 in trades, not seven days like other offers you'll find. The Denver Broncos (1-1) will host the Los Angeles Rams (1-1) in the Week 3 Sunday Night Football matchup. The Rams are trading at $0.57 per share to win on the road at Kalshi.

The Sunday slate will also include an AFC North Division rivalry game between the Cincinnati Bengals (2-0) and Pittsburgh Steelers (1-1), as well as the New England Patriots (1-1) vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (1-1) in a battle of two AFC playoff teams. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Why CBSSPORTS55 is the best Kalshi promo code

With the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, you have 30 days to play through your initial $25 stake. That means more time to learn about prediction markets and make the best trades possible. Check out the Kalshi promo code review pages for the full terms and conditions of these new-user offers. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Week 2 Kalshi NFL prediction markets

Bengals vs. Steelers: Bengals to win by more than four points ($0.49 on Kalshi)

Patriots vs. Jaguars: Jaguars to win by more than three points ($0.55 on Kalshi)

Rams vs. Broncos: Rams to win by more than three points ($0.57 on Kalshi)

Bengals vs. Steelers predictions

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase were in full form during their Week 2 road win against the Houston Texans. Burrow threw for 207 yards and two touchdowns, both caught by Chase, who finished with seven receptions for 75 yards.

The Steelers were held without a touchdown during last weekend's 20-3 loss to the New England Patriots. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw for 187 yards and one interception on 23 of 39 passing, while being sacked four times, hit seven times, and finished the game with a 60.5 rating.

Anyone targeting the best prediction market promos should know that the Bengals are trading at $0.49 to win by four or more points, while the Steelers are trading at $0.52 to lose by three or fewer points or win outright at Kalshi. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Patriots vs. Jaguars

The Jaguars are coming off a 20-13 road loss to the Broncos in Week 2, having led 13-3 in the third quarter before allowing 17 unanswered points. Trevor Lawrence had a stellar performance in his Week 1 debut, but was held to 189 yards and one interception on 17 of 29 passing in the loss at Denver.

The Patriots defeated the Steelers, 20-3, to earn their first win of the season after stumbling against the Seattle Seahawks in the NFL Kickoff Game one week prior. Quarterback Drake Maye enters Sunday's game with 386 yards, one touchdown and four interceptions on 37 of 55 passing.

The Jaguars are currently trading at $0.55 per share to win by three or more points at home, while the Patriots are trading at $0.46 per share to lose by two or fewer points or win outright at Kalshi. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Rams vs. Broncos

The Rams looked much more like the team many pegged as preseason favorites to win the Super Bowl in Week 2. Los Angeles defeated the injury-plagued New York Giants, 28-6, with reigning NFL MVP Matthew Stafford throwing for 327 yards, four touchdowns and one interception on 22 of 31 passing.

The Broncos bounced back from a Week 1 blowout loss to the Chiefs with a home win against the Jaguars. Quarterback Bo Nix threw for 288 yards, one touchdown and one interception on 22 of 31 passing.

The Rams are currently trading up to $0.50 per share to win by three or more points on Sunday, while the Broncos are trading at $0.51 per share to lose by two or fewer points or win outright at Kalshi. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Responsible risk management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to keep its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.