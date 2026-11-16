The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after $25 worth of trades. It's the best Kalshi promo code because we ensure all new customer offers are legitimate and come directly from the brand and review each offer to make sure each meets our editorial standards and that readers understand the full terms and conditions. You can use those guaranteed funds to trade Monday Night Football, with the Baltimore Ravens taking on the Los Angeles Chargers. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive a $55 bonus here:

SportsLine's team of experts have revealed a trio of NFL picks from Ravens vs. Chargers as part of our Monday best Kalshi trades. For the full terms and conditions, as well as instructions on how to claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn how to trade prediction markets and check the status of prediction markets legal states.

Kalshi prediction markets for Monday

Ravens vs. Chargers: Baltimore to win by more than 4.5 points ($0.51 per share)

Ravens vs. Chargers: Omarion Hampton 11+ rushing attempts ($0.52 per share)

Ravens vs. Chargers: More than 38.5 points scored ($0.53 per share)

Ravens vs. Chargers: Baltimore to win by more than 4.5 points

"The Ravens had extra rest following their primetime shellacking at the hands of Jacksonville. They will start a competent quarteback, trade acquisition Jacoby Brissett, instead of an injured undrafted free agent in Joe Fagnano," SportsLine NFL expert Larry Hartstein said. "The winless Chargers have yet to cover a spread, and they might have to start DJ Uiagalelei if Justin Herbert's finger injury is serious. Even if Herbert plays, I still like the Ravens to get to .500 and win by at least a touchdown."

Kalshi prices the Ravens to win by more than 4.5 points at $0.51 per share, while NO is priced at $0.49 per share. Trade on Monday Night Football here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

Ravens vs. Chargers: Omarion Hampton 11+ rushing attempts

"It wasn't pretty, but at the end of the day, Omarion Hampton wound up reaching the more than 10.5 rush attempt prop last week, despite losing by three scores. We're now rewarded with the same number this week in a softer matchup against the Ravens," SportsLine NFL expert Prop Bet Guy Doug said. "Since Lamar Jackson went down with an injury (the first time), the Ravens have allowed 24.2 rushing attempts per game to running backs (would be the ninth-highest). I don't believe Jacoby Brissett's arrival will push the Ravens offense back to what it was with Jackson. Even if it's a repeat of last week, Hampton should once again lead this rushing attack -- I have him projected at 12-13 totes."

Kalshi prices Hampton to carry the ball 11 times or more at $0.52 per share, while 10 carries or fewer is listed at $0.48 per share. Trade on the NFL here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

Ravens vs. Chargers: More than 38.5 points scored

Both of these offenses have been reeling of late, but there's some room for optimism ahead of this matchup. For Baltimore, Jacoby Brissett's arrival should provide a steadying presence for an offense that still has elite playmakers in Zay Flowers and Derrick Henry. Meanwhile, the Chargers managed to score a couple of fourth-quarter touchdowns in mop-up time of a blowout loss to the Texans to end a 36-drive touchdown drought. In a season where little has gone right, they'll have to look at that as something to build upon against a defense that ranks 25th in points allowed. The model predicts that there are 47 points scored on average and that 39 points or more are scored in 68% of simulations.

Kalshi prices more than 38.5 points scored at $0.53 per share, while fewer than 38.5 points scored is priced at $0.47 per share. Trade on Chargers vs. Ravens here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

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