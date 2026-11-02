The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after $25 worth of trades. It's the best Kalshi promo code because we ensure all new customer offers are legitimate and directly from the brand and review each offer to make sure each meets our editorial standards and that readers understand the full terms and conditions. Use those guaranteed funds for NFL predictions on Sunday Night Football between the Commanders and Eagles. Philadelphia receiver DeVonta Smith (hamstring) is officially inactive. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive a $55 bonus here:

For the full terms and conditions, as well as instructions on how to claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn how to trade prediction markets and check the status of prediction markets legal states.

Kalshi prediction markets for Sunday

Commanders vs. Eagles: Stefon Diggs to record 5+ receptions ($0.43 per share)

Commanders vs. Eagles: Stefon Diggs to record 5+ receptions

"Stefon Diggs has cleared this number in three of five games. Yes, one miss was against the Eagles, but he did draw nine targets with four catches (and two drops)," SportsLine NFL expert Prop Bet Guy Doug said. "Without the injured Terry McLaurin, Diggs should serve as Jayden Daniels' preferred alpha in the Commanders passing game having already lead the team in targets per game (7.4). The Eagles have been getting burned by slot receivers, allowing the second most receptions per game (7.2). They defend the other positions well, and I expect the run defense to bounce back after last week's debacle against the Cowboys."

Kalshi prices Diggs to record five or more receptions at $0.43 per share, while four receptions or fewer is priced at $0.58 per share. Trade on Eagles vs. Commanders here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

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