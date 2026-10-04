The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 trading bonus after $25 in trades. Use the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 to target NFL games today like Panthers vs. Lions on Sunday Night Football. Carolina is trading at $0.35 per share to spring the upset, but will be without starting receiver Jalen Coker (inactive, quad). Trade on sports here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 trading bonus:

You can also trade several other NFL prediction markets in that game, including touchdowns, receiving yards, passing yards, and rushing yards. You can also make trades for Monday Night Football.

What is the Kalshi promo code?

Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 Kalshi sign-up bonus Trade $25, get $55 Terms and conditions New users only, 18+, no minimum deposit Where is Kalshi legal? 48 states + DC (not available in AZ, MN, NV, WA)

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review. Trade on sports here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 trading bonus:

Top alternative promo code to Kalshi: Polymarket, Prophetx

Best alternative promo codes to Kalshi at other prediction markets also exist. For example, you can use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $25 trading bonus after $10 in trades. Or, claim the ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS to get $75 in incentive funds after $25 in trades. Get started here:

Why the best Kalshi promo code is CBSSPORTS55

With the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, you get a guaranteed $55 with a $25 deposit, not a variable amount like other offers. That means you know your bonus amount up front and can make NFL predictions with a strong bankroll.

Lions vs. Panthers predictions

These are two top-10 offenses over the first three weeks and they're also bottom-third in the NFL defensively. As a result, Kalshi prices more than 51.5 points to be scored at $0.52 per share and fewer than 51.5 points to be scored at $0.49 per share. Bryce Young and Jared Goff have both been prolific early in the season, but Jahmyr Gibbs gives the Detroit rushing game the edge. The model predicts that there are 55 points scored on average. Detroit is $0.67 per share to win. Trade on the NFL here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and earn a $55 trading bonus:

Responsible Risk Management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to keep its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.