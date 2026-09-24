The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a bonus of a $55 trading bonus after $25 in trades ahead of Thursday Night Football, when the Atlanta Falcons visit the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. ET. The Packers are $0.70 to win. Packers receiver Jayden Reed (neck) is inactive. Trade on sports here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 trading bonus:

What is the Kalshi promo code?

Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS5 Kalshi sign-up bonus Trade $25, get $55 Terms and conditions New users only, 18+, no minimum deposit Where is Kalshi legal? 48 states + DC (not available in AZ, MN, NV, WA)

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review. Trade on sports here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 trading bonus:

Top alternative promo code to Kalshi: Polymarket, Prophetx

Best alternative promo codes to Kalshi at other prediction markets also exist. For example, you can use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $50 trading bonus after $10 in trades. Or, claim the ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS to get $75 in incentive funds after $25 in trades. Get started here:

Why the best Kalshi promo code is CBSSPORTS55

With the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, you get 30 days to trade your initial $25, rather than seven days like other offers you'll see. That means you can make the best Kalshi trades possible. You also get a guaranteed $55 with a $25 deposit, not variable amounts like other offers.

Falcons vs. Packers predictions

Atlanta is traveling to one of the toughest stadiums in football on a short week. Michael Penix Jr. is expected to start for the 0-2 Falcons on Thursday night.

Green Bay gets to work through its early-season questions at home, where Lambeau Field under the Thursday lights has long been one of the toughest environments for a visiting offense.

The 0-2 Falcons are trading at just $0.31 per share to win over the Packers. Trade on the Packers vs. Falcons here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 trading bonus:



Liberty vs. Coastal Carolina predictions

Entering this week with a clean injury report, Coastal Carolina (1-2) aims to end a two-game losing streak at home in Conway during head coach Ryan Beard's inaugural season.

Liberty holds a 2-1 record after a 51-15 win over Ball State, a narrow 24-23 win against Gardner-Webb, and a 20-13 road loss at James Madison.

Liberty is trading at $0.56 per share to win on Thursday, with Coastal Carolina at $0.45 per share. Trade on Liberty vs. Coastal Carolina here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 trading bonus:

Responsible Risk Management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to keep its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.