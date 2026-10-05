The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 trading bonus after $25 in trades. Use the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 for Monday Night Football between the Falcons and Saints. Trade on sports here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 trading bonus:

Saints tight end Noah Fant (abdomen) is inactive despite catching two touchdowns a week ago. New Orleans is trading at $0.53 per share on Kalshi to win at home. The game's combined points are trading at $0.52 per share for more than 47.5 and $0.48 per share for fewer than 48.5.

What is the Kalshi promo code?

Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 Kalshi sign-up bonus Trade $25, get $55 Terms and conditions New users only, 18+, no minimum deposit Where is Kalshi legal? 48 states + DC (not available in AZ, MN, NV, WA)

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review. Trade on sports here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 trading bonus:

Top alternative promo code to Kalshi: Polymarket, Prophetx

Best alternative promo codes to Kalshi at other prediction markets also exist. For example, you can use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $50 trading bonus after $10 in trades. Or, claim the ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS to get $75 in incentive funds after $25 in trades. Get started here:

Why the best Kalshi promo code is CBSSPORTS55

With the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, you get a guaranteed $55 with a $25 deposit, not a variable amount like other offers. That means you know your bonus amount up front and can make football predictions with a strong bankroll.

Saints vs. Falcons predictions

Atlanta visits Caesars Superdome for an 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff against New Orleans. Atlanta is 1-2, coming off a 35-14 win over Green Bay last week in quarterback Michael Penix Jr.'s season debut, completing 18 of 25 passes for 256 yards, one touchdown, and one interception; Penix missed the first two games while recovering from a torn ACL. New Orleans is also 1-2, coming off a 35-27 loss to Las Vegas last week, in which quarterback Tyler Shough completed 29 of 42 passes for 255 yards and four touchdowns against one interception. Through three games this season, Shough has thrown for 912 yards and eight touchdowns against three interceptions. New Orleans is trading at $0.53 per share on Kalshi to win at home, while Atlanta trades at $0.49 per share. The game's combined points are trading at $0.52 per share for more than 47.5 and $0.48 per share for fewer than 47.5. Trade on Atlanta vs. New Orleans here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and earn a $55 trading bonus:

Responsible Risk Management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to keep its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.