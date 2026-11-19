The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after $25 worth of trades. It's the best Kalshi promo code because we ensure all new customer offers are legitimate and come directly from the brand and review each offer to make sure each meets our editorial standards and that readers understand the full terms and conditions. Thursday Night Football will pit the Houston Texans against the Indianapolis Colts. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive a $55 bonus here:

SportsLine's team of experts have revealed a trio of NFL picks from Texans vs. Colts as part of our Thursday best Kalshi trades. For the full terms and conditions, as well as instructions on how to claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn how to trade prediction markets and check the status of prediction markets legal states.

Kalshi prediction markets for Thursday

Texans vs. Colts: Tyler Warren longest reception more than 15.5 yards NO ($0.62 per share)

Texans vs. Colts: C.J. Stroud 33+ passing attempts NO ($0.52 per share)

Texans vs. Colts: Houston to win by more than 10.5 points ($0.46 per share)

Texans vs. Colts: Tyler Warren longest reception more than 15.5 yards NO

"Tyler Warren is under this number in 7/8 games this season. With an average depth of target of just 4.6 yards, Warren only has five targets of 15+ air yards this season, and four of those (with his only two 16+ yard catches) all came in one game," SportsLine NFL expert Prop Bet Guy Doug said. "He's functioning purely as an underneath target for Daniel Jones who throws the ball short at the fifth lowest rate (64%) amongst qualified QBs. The Texans are stingy against in-line targets (56% of Warren's production), allowing an 11.4% target rate (20th) and 8.8 yard per reception (23rd). They're also excellent against passes that travel less than 10 air yards, allowing just 5.6 yards per target (26th) and rank 11th defensively in yards per target over expectation."

Kalshi prices Warren to record a reception of 16 yards or longer at $0.38 per share, while NO is priced at $0.62 per share. Trade on Thursday Night Football here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

Texans vs. Colts: C.J. Stroud 33+ passing attempts NO

"The Texans are massive favorites on the short week, and that should take the pressure off Stroud to deliver a high-volume passing performance. The Colts are one of seven teams giving up fewer than 30 pass attempts per game to quarterbacks, and in their biggest blowout loss of the season, Trevor Lawrence only threw the ball 14 times," SportsLine NFL expert R.J. White said. "Their second-biggest loss featured just 25 pass attempts from Lamar Jackson. The Colts' porous pass defense should also present opportunities for Stroud to pick up big chunks of yards early in the game rather than completing a large number of passes on every scoring drive."

Kalshi prices Stroud to attempt 33 passes or more at $0.48 per share, while no is priced at $0.52 per share. Trade on Colts vs. Texans here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

Texans vs. Colts: Houston to win by more than 10.5 points

"The Texans fell apart in the second half against the Browns, going three-and-out on six of seven drives before coming up short on their final drive. This should be a nice bounceback spot against a Colts team that didn't deserve to beat a Kyle McCord-led Dolphins unit, with Miami missing two FGs and one XP in the close loss," White said. "Daniel Jones had his worst game of the season despite the plus matchup, with no WR talent to lean on. There aren't many reasons to back the Colts here, and the short week makes it even more difficult."

Kalshi prices Houston to win by 11 points or more at $0.54 per share, while NO is priced at $0.46 per share. Trade on the NFL here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

Responsible risk management

Minimum age 18 years or older and have a legal U.S. residential address within a state where Kalshi operates.

It's a top priority for Kalshi to look out for its users. Kalshi equips every trader with accessible risk management tools that can be enabled at any given time, including risk management actions like trading break, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding cap.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.