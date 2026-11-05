The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after $25 in trades. Thursday Night Football features the Jacksonville Jaguars visiting the Baltimore Ravens at 8:15 p.m. ET. Quarterback Lamar Jackson is expected to go on injured reserve with a thumb injury. Trade on today's top games here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

What is the Kalshi promo code?

Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 Kalshi sign-up bonus Trade $25, get $55 bonus Terms and conditions New users only, 18+, no minimum deposit Where is Kalshi legal? AL, AK, AZ, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, DC, FL, GA, HI, ID, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, MN, MS, MO, MT, NE, NV, NH, NJ, NM, NY, NC, ND, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY. Sports contracts currently unavailable in MI, NV and WA.

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review. Trade on sports here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

Top alternative promo code to Kalshi: Polymarket, Prophetx

Best alternative promo codes to Kalshi at other prediction markets also exist. For example, you can use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $25 trading bonus after $10 in trades. Or, claim the ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS to get $40 in incentive funds after $40 in trades. You can also grab the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get $50 in bonus credits. Get started here:

Why the best Kalshi promo code is CBSSPORTS55

With the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, you get a guaranteed $55 with a $25 deposit, not a variable amount like other offers. That means you know your bonus amount up front and can make football predictions with a strong bankroll. Plus, you're signing up through CBS Sports, one of the most trusted brands in the industry.

Jaguars vs. Ravens predictions

Anyone targeting the best prediction market promos should know that Jacksonville is 5-2 and leads the AFC South by three games, and it is coming off a 42-7 win against Indianapolis on Nov. 1. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence has completed 130 of 198 passes for 1,690 yards, 17 touchdowns and four interceptions, running back Bhayshul Tuten has rushed for 492 yards, and wide receiver Parker Washington has 432 receiving yards and four touchdowns. The Jaguars are 14-4 against AFC opponents under coach Liam Coen. Defensive end Travon Walker and Tuten are both questionable.

Baltimore is 4-4 and 1-2 at home, and it has lost three straight games, including a 36-10 loss at Buffalo on Nov. 1 and a 35-13 loss against Cincinnati on Oct. 25. Quarterback Lamar Jackson is expected to go on injured reserve with a thumb injury, and quarterback Tyler Huntley is out, so quarterback Joe Fagnano is set to make a second start. Running back Derrick Henry leads the Ravens with 632 rushing yards and eight touchdowns, and wide receiver Zay Flowers has 608 receiving yards. Cornerback Nate Wiggins is questionable.

On Kalshi, Jacksonville trades at $0.815 per share to win at M&T Bank Stadium, and Baltimore trades at $0.185 per share. Jacksonville winning by more than 9.5 points trades at $0.515 per share, and the game's combined points are trading at $0.495 per share for more than 39.5 and $0.505 per share for fewer than 39.5. Trade on the NFL here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and earn a $55 bonus:

Responsible Risk Management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to keep its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.