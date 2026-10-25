The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after $25 worth of trades. It's the best Kalshi promo code because we ensure all new customer offers are legitimate and directly from the brand, and review each offer to make sure each meets our editorial standards and that readers understand the full terms and conditions. Use those guaranteed funds for NFL prediction markets in Week 7 and games like Lions vs. Packers and Chiefs vs. Seahawks. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive a $55 bonus here:

SportsLine's experts have produced NFL picks for Lions vs. Packers, Raiders vs. Rams and Seahawks vs. Chiefs that make up our Sunday best Kalshi trades. For the full terms and conditions, as well as instructions on how to claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn how to trade prediction markets and check the status of prediction markets legal states.

Kalshi prediction markets for Sunday

Lions vs. Packers: Tucker Kraft 50+ receiving yards ($0.53 per share)

Raiders vs. Rams: Kyren Williams 65+ rushing yards ($0.55 per share)

Seahawks vs. Chiefs: Seattle to win by more than 2.5 ($0.54 per share)

Lions vs. Packers: Tucker Kraft 50+ receiving yards

"This is a great spot for all Packers pass catchers but especially Tucker Kraft who just so happens to be one of the better positive regression candidates this season," SportsLine NFL prop expert Alex Selesnick said. "Kraft has been somewhat inconsistent and yet to have a true ceiling game but has strongly underlying usage metrics and gets a mouth watering matchup against a Lions defense that is ranked 29th in EPA allowed per dropback, in addition to surrendering the most yards to opposing Tight Ends this season. Couple that with what should be an optimal environment for passing volume and this one checks all the boxes."

Kalshi prices Kraft to record 50 or more receiving yards at $0.53 per share, while NO is priced at $0.48 per share. Trade on Packers vs. Lions here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

Raiders vs. Rams: Kyren Williams 65+ rushing yards

"Kyren Williams ran 10 times for 50 yards in last week's stunning home loss to Arizona. With the Rams severely banged up at receiver, Williams should get a bigger workload against a Raiders' defense allowing 4.9 yards per carry," SportsLine NFL expert Larry Hartstein said. "Williams has been efficient this season, averaging 4.9 yards per tote. Look for the Rams to lean on their run game as they seek to avoid a third straight loss."

Kalshi prices Williams to rush for 65 or more yards at $0.55 per share, while NO is priced at $0.47 per share. Trade on Rams vs. Raiders here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

Seahawks vs. Chiefs: Seattle to win by more than 2.5

"Extra rest has proven to be an especially big deal in the NFL this season, even more so for home teams. Seahawks played last Thursday and lost. Now they host a serious opponent in prime time, a Chiefs team who has played Denver, the Chargers, Dolphins, Raiders, and Colts," SportsLine NFL expert Brady Kannon said. "While the masses want to back Patrick Mahomes as an underdog, give me the unpopular home favorite."

Kalshi prices Seattle to win by more than 2.5 points at $0.54 per share, while NO is priced at $0.47 per share. Trade on Chiefs vs. Seahawks here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

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