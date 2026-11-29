The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after $25 in trades. Sunday's NFL slate features the Las Vegas Raiders against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday Night Football at 8:20 p.m. ET. Trade on sports here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

Cleveland trades at $0.695 per share to beat Las Vegas, which is $0.305 per share. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

Why the best Kalshi promo code is CBSSPORTS55

The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 is a guaranteed bonus, not variable like other offers. That means you'll know your bonus amount up front and start trading with a solid bankroll. You also get the power of CBS Sports, one of the top, most-trusted brands in the industry.

Kalshi promo code details

Kalshi Promo Code CBSSPORTS55 Kalshi Bonus Offer Trade $25+, receive $55 in bonus trading credits States Kalshi is Available All 50 states, Washington, D.C. and U.S. territories (certain markets may not be available in all jurisdictions) Kalshi Minimum Age 18 years or older and have a legal, U.S. residential address within a state where Kalshi operates Kalshi Deposit Methods Apple Pay, Google Pay, Venmo, PayPal, Cash App, debit cards (U.S. only), bank transfers, wire transfers (minimum $1,000) and crypto deposits Kalshi Promo Code Last Verified November 29, 2026



18+. Void where prohibited. Must be located in the U.S. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. New customers only. Must use eligible promo code upon sign-up. The credit expires in seven days and cannot be withdrawn. Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it's appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. See kalshi.com for additional terms and more information. Offer subject to expiry. Sports contracts currently unavailable in NV.

Top alternative promo code to Kalshi: Polymarket, Prophetx

Best alternative promo codes to Kalshi at other prediction markets also exist. For example, you can use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $25 trading bonus after $10 in trades. Or, claim the ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS to get $40 in incentive funds after $40 in trades. You can also grab the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get $50 in bonus credits. Get started here:

Raiders vs. Browns predictions

Cleveland is 6-4 and 4-0 at home, and it won its last game, 27-24 against Houston, after a 22-23 loss at New Orleans and a 6-27 loss at Pittsburgh. Las Vegas is 4-7 and 3-3 on the road, and it has lost three straight games, 24-38 at Denver, 13-21 against Seattle and 17-38 at San Francisco. Browns defensive end Derek Barnett is out, wide receiver Denzel Boston is questionable, and Raiders cornerback Darrell Luter Jr. and defensive tackle Adam Butler are out. On Kalshi, Cleveland winning by more than 3.5 points trades at $0.575 per share, more than 4.5 points at $0.545, more than 5.5 points at $0.515 and more than 6.5 points at $0.475. The game's combined points are trading at $0.545 per share for more than 37.5, $0.505 for more than 38.5, $0.485 for more than 39.5 and $0.435 for more than 40.5, and fewer than 38.5 trades at $0.495 per share. Trade here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and earn a $55 bonus:

Responsible Risk Management

Minimum age 18 years or older and have a legal U.S. residential address within a state where Kalshi operates. Trading may be unavailable or restricted in AZ, LA, MI, NV, UT and WA. Check availability in your jurisdiction before signing up and making a deposit.

It's a top priority for Kalshi to keep its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.