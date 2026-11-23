The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after $25 in trades. Sunday Night Football features the Minnesota Vikings against the San Francisco 49ers in Mexico City at 8:20 p.m. ET. San Francisco trades at $0.595 per share to win on Kalshi, while Minnesota trades at $0.405 per share.Trade on Vikings vs. 49ers here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

On Kalshi, San Francisco trades at $0.595 per share to win and Minnesota trades at $0.405 per share. For the full Kalshi NFL terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

Vikings vs. 49ers predictions

Anyone targeting the best prediction market promos should know that Sunday Night Football pairs two of the NFL's best records, with Minnesota at 7-2 and San Francisco at 8-1. The Vikings are 4-1 on the road, and they are coming off a 30-10 win at Green Bay after a 23-6 loss against Buffalo and a 19-15 loss at Detroit. Minnesota has allowed 75 points across its last five games, an average of 15.0. Quarterback Kyler Murray and wide receiver Jordan Addison are out, and wide receiver Jauan Jennings and tight end T.J. Hockenson are questionable.

San Francisco is coming off a 46-40 win at Dallas after a 38-17 win against Las Vegas and a 29-20 loss at Atlanta. The 49ers have scored 159 points across their last five games, an average of 31.8, and they have allowed 132, an average of 26.4. Wide receiver Mike Evans and cornerback Renardo Green are questionable. Four of San Francisco's last five games finished with more than 45.5 combined points, at 86, 55, 49 and 61, and none of Minnesota's did.

On Kalshi, San Francisco trades at $0.595 per share to win and Minnesota trades at $0.405 per share. San Francisco winning by more than 2.5 points trades at $0.555 per share, more than 3.5 points at $0.465, more than 4.5 points at $0.435 and more than 6.5 points at $0.385. The game's combined points are trading at $0.545 per share for more than 44.5, $0.525 for more than 45.5, $0.475 for more than 46.5 and $0.455 for more than 47.5, and fewer than 45.5 trades at $0.475 per share. Trade on Vikings vs. 49ers here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and earn a $55 bonus:

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