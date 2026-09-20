The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 trading bonus after $25 in trades, including Week 2 of the NFL season. The best Kalshi promo code is CBSSPORTS55 because you get 30 days to play through your $25 in trades, not seven like other offers you'll find. That means more time to learn NFL prediction markets. The Week 2 NFL Sunday slate features several big games and will be capped off by the Sunday Night Football matchup between the Chiefs and Colts. Other notable matchups include Vikings vs. Bears and Jaguars vs. Broncos. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Why CBSSPORTS55 is the best Kalshi promo code

With the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, you have 30 days to play through your initial $25 stake. That means more time to learn about prediction markets and make the best trades possible. Check out the Kalshi promo code review pages for the full terms and conditions of these new-user offers. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Week 2 Kalshi NFL prediction markets

Vikings vs. Bears: Bears to win by more than five points ($0.49 on Kalshi)

Jaguars vs. Broncos: Broncos to win by more than three points ($0.53 on Kalshi)

Chiefs vs. Colts: Chiefs to win by more than seven points ($0.51 on Kalshi)

Vikings vs. Bears predictions

The Bears led all NFL teams with 552 yards of total offense during their 59-37 win against the Panthers in Week 1. Chicago scored four touchdowns in the second half, which included two of the three scored by running back D'Andre Swift, who recorded a team-best 124 yards on 18 rushing attempts.

The Vikings rallied back from a 22-10 third quarter deficit to defeat the Packers, 39-22, in Week 1. Backup quarterback Carson Wentz replaced an injured Kyler Murray to throw for 133 yards and three touchdowns, two caught by Justin Jefferson, matching his career-low season total set in 2025.

Anyone targeting the best prediction market promos should know that the Bears are trading at $0.49 per share to win by five or more points at home, while the Vikings are trading at $0.52 per share to lose by four or fewer points or win outright on the road, at Kalshi. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Jaguars vs. Broncos predictions

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence appears to be player many suspected him to be when he was deemed to be one of the greatest prospects in NFL history. Lawrence threw for 245 yards and four touchdowns on 18 of 23 passing in a 34-10 win against the Browns in Week 1, coming off a season in which he set career highs for wins (13), passing touchdowns (29), rushing yards (359) and rushing touchdowns (9).

Broncos quarterback Bo Nix was less successful in his Week 1 debut, throwing for 131 yards, one touchdown and one interception on 17 of 28 passing in a 31-10 loss to the Chiefs on Monday Night Football. The Broncos' rushing attack was held to 61 yards on 15 attempts, with running back JK Dobbins limited to 36 yards on eight carries.

The Jaguars previously beat the Broncos, 34-20, at Empower Field at Mile High in December. The Broncos are trading at $0.53 per share to win by three or more points at home, while the Jaguars are trading at $0.48 per share to lose by two or fewer points or win outright on the road, at Kalshi. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Chiefs vs. Colts predictions

The Chiefs appeared to have returned to form after missing the playoffs last season for the first time since 2014. Kenneth Walker III finished Monday's game with 173 yards and one touchdown on 23 rushing attempts, along with three receptions for 18 yards and one touchdown in his Chiefs debut, having signed with the team during the offseason. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes' surgically repaired knee appeared to be fine as he recorded 23 yards and one touchdown on seven rushing attempts.

Walker and Mahomes will face a Colts defense that struggled against the run in Week 1. Ravens running back Derrick Henry recorded 144 yards and three touchdowns on 24 carries, while quarterback Lamar Jackson added 40 yards and one touchdown on seven rushing attempts.

The Chiefs are trading at $0.51 per share to win by seven or more points at home, while the Colts are trading at $0.50 to lose by six or fewer points on the road or win outright on the road, at Kalshi. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Responsible risk management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to keep its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

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