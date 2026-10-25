The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after $25 in trades. Sunday's NFL schedule continues with Chiefs vs. Seahawks on Sunday Night Football at 8:20 p.m. ET. Trade on the NFL here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

Seattle is priced at $0.58 per share to beat Kansas City.

What is the Kalshi promo code?

Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 Kalshi sign-up bonus Trade $25, get $55 bonus Terms and conditions New users only, 18+, no minimum deposit Where is Kalshi legal? AL, AK, AZ, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, DC, FL, GA, HI, ID, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, MN, MS, MO, MT, NE, NV, NH, NJ, NM, NY, NC, ND, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY. Sports contracts currently unavailable in MI, NV and WA.

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review. Trade on sports here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

Top alternative promo code to Kalshi: Polymarket, Prophetx

Best alternative promo codes to Kalshi at other prediction markets also exist. For example, you can use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $25 trading bonus after $10 in trades. Or, claim the ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS to get $75 in incentive funds after $50 in trades. You can also grab the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get $50 in bonus credits. Get started here:

Why the best Kalshi promo code is CBSSPORTS55

With the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, you get a guaranteed $55 with a $25 deposit, not a variable amount like other offers. That means you know your bonus amount up front and can make football predictions with a strong bankroll. Plus, you're signing up through CBS Sports, one of the most trusted brands in the industry.

Chiefs vs. Seahawks predictions

Seattle has the home field on Sunday Night Football and is 3-3, though both of its recent losses were close. The Seahawks have lost two straight, 32-29 to San Francisco on Oct. 11 and 17-14 in overtime at Denver on Oct. 16, and both were decided by three points. Wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba has 49 catches for 717 yards and seven touchdowns, and quarterback Sam Darnold has passed for 1,033 yards and seven touchdowns, though he has thrown seven interceptions. Quarterback Drew Lock is listed as questionable.

Kansas City is 5-0, including a 22-6 win against the Chargers last Sunday and a 33-30 overtime win against Indianapolis on Sept. 21. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes has passed for 1,309 yards and nine touchdowns, and running back Kenneth Walker III has rushed for 665 yards. Wide receiver Rashee Rice is out for the Chiefs.

On Kalshi, Seattle trades at $0.58 per share to win, and Kansas City trades at $0.41 per share. Seattle winning by more than 2.5 points trades at $0.53 per share, and the game's combined points are trading at $0.50 per share for more than 42.5 and $0.49 per share for fewer than 42.5. Trade on the NFL here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and earn a $55 bonus:

Responsible Risk Management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to keep its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.