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SportsLine's team of experts provided a trio of picks for 49ers vs. Commanders that we've included in our Monday best Kalshi trades. For the full terms and conditions, as well as instructions on how to claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn how to trade prediction markets and check the status of prediction markets legal states.

Kalshi prediction markets for Monday

49ers vs. Commanders: San Francisco to win by more than 7.5 points ($0.48 per share)

49ers vs. Commanders: Rachaad White 15+ receiving yards ($0.48 per share)

49ers vs. Commanders: Brock Purdy 250+ passing yards ($0.51 per share)

49ers vs. Commanders: San Francisco to win by more than 7.5 points

"The 49ers are coming off a massive road divisional win in Seattle, and I was expecting this line to be inflated as a result. That's before we get to the Commanders melting down in the fourth quarter and then blowing the end-of-overtime sequence to tie the Giants," SportsLine NFL expert R.J. White said. "But this line is the same as the lookahead, and I think it's probably three points short of where it should be. Washington has Jayden Daniels to potentialy rally back and get a cover, but the offense around him is beat up and the 49ers haven't seem affected by their rash of injuries on defense. San Francisco's offense is 14 of 16 on red-zone trips, while Washington's defense is 15 of 18 in the red zone."

Kalshi prices San Francisco to win by more than 7.5 points at $0.48 per share, while NO is priced at $0.52 per share. Trade on Commanders vs. 49ers here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

49ers vs. Commanders: Rachaad White 15+ receiving yards

"With Jacory Croskey-Merritt (groin) ruled out, Rachaad White will lead the Commanders' backfield. He is an excellent receiver, and his team should be playing from behind," SportsLine NFL expert Larry Hartstein said. "The 49ers give up the most catches (7.4) and second-most yards (48.4) per game to opposing running backs. Look for White and Austin Ekeler to both get involved in the passing game, and for White to clear this modest number."

White to record at least 15 receiving yards is priced at $0.48 per share on Kalshi, while NO is priced at $0.52 per share. Trade on Commanders vs. 49ers here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

49ers vs. Commanders: Brock Purdy 250+ passing yards

"Brock Purdy has been one of the best QBs in the league this season and now he gets a tasty matchup against a Commanders pass funnel ranked 23rd in EPA per dropback having surrendered the 4th most passing yards," SportsLine NFL prop expert Alex Selesnick said. "This game projects to be high scoring and I expect SF to have trouble running the football here. "

Kalshi prices Purdy to throw for at least 250 passing yards at $0.51 per share, while NO is priced at $0.49 per share. Trade on Monday Night Football here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

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