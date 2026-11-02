The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after $25 in trades. Monday's slate features the Chicago Bears visiting the Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football at 8:15 p.m. ET. The NBA has 15 games tonight, including Thunder vs. Cavaliers at 7 p.m. ET and Celtics vs. Rockets at 8:30 p.m. ET. On Kalshi, Seattle trades at $0.615 per share to win at Lumen Field, while Chicago trades at $0.385 per share. Trade on the NFL here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

What is the Kalshi promo code?

Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 Kalshi sign-up bonus Trade $25, get $55 bonus Terms and conditions New users only, 18+, no minimum deposit Where is Kalshi legal? AL, AK, AZ, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, DC, FL, GA, HI, ID, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, MN, MS, MO, MT, NE, NV, NH, NJ, NM, NY, NC, ND, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY. Sports contracts currently unavailable in MI, NV and WA.

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review. Trade on sports here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

Top alternative promo code to Kalshi: Polymarket, Prophetx

Best alternative promo codes to Kalshi at other prediction markets also exist. For example, you can use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $25 trading bonus after $10 in trades. Or, claim the ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS to get $75 in incentive funds after $50 in trades. You can also grab the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get $50 in bonus credits. Get started here:

Why the best Kalshi promo code is CBSSPORTS55

With the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, you get a guaranteed $55 with a $25 deposit, not a variable amount like other offers. That means you know your bonus amount up front and can make football predictions with a strong bankroll. Plus, you're signing up through CBS Sports, one of the most trusted brands in the industry.

Bears vs. Seahawks predictions

Anyone targeting the best prediction market promos should know that Seattle is 4-3 and 3-1 at home, and it is coming off a 20-3 win against Kansas City on Oct. 25 after losses of 17-14 in overtime at Denver and 32-29 against San Francisco. Quarterback Sam Darnold has completed 110 of 177 passes for 1,290 yards and eight touchdowns with eight interceptions, wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba has 58 catches for 867 yards and eight touchdowns, and running back Emanuel Wilson has rushed for 403 yards. Offensive tackle Charles Cross and wide receiver Rashid Shaheed are out.

Chicago is 5-2 and 2-1 on the road, and it is coming off a 30-24 win against New England on Oct. 22 after a 31-23 win at Atlanta. Quarterback Caleb Williams has completed 88 of 124 passes for 1,020 yards and five touchdowns with one interception in four games, running back D'Andre Swift has rushed for 476 yards and seven touchdowns, and wide receiver Luther Burden III has 35 catches for 491 yards. Running back Kyle Monangai, who has 324 rushing yards, is out with a thumb injury, and linebacker D'Marco Jackson is questionable.

On Kalshi, Seattle trades at $0.615 per share to win at Lumen Field, and Chicago trades at $0.385 per share. Seattle winning by more than 3.5 points trades at $0.475 per share, and the game's combined points are trading at $0.495 per share for more than 46.5 and $0.505 per share for fewer than 46.5. Trade on the NFL here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and earn a $55 bonus:

Responsible Risk Management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to keep its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.