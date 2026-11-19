The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after $25 in trades. Thursday Night Football features the Indianapolis Colts visiting the Houston Texans at 8:15 p.m. ET. Houston trades at $0.85 per share to win on Kalshi, while Indianapolis trades at $0.16 per share. The Texans will be without running back Woody Marks (concussion) and receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (hamstring), who were both ruled out. Trade on the NBA here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

The Colts and Texans game's combined points are trading at $0.48 per share for more than 44.5 and $0.52 per share for fewer than 44.5. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

Kalshi promo code details

Kalshi Promo Code CBSSPORTS55 Kalshi Bonus Offer Trade $25+, receive $55 in bonus trading credits States Kalshi is Available All 50 states, Washington, D.C. and U.S. territories (certain markets may not be available in all jurisdictions) Kalshi Minimum Age 18 years or older and have a legal, U.S. residential address within a state where Kalshi operates Kalshi Deposit Methods Apple Pay, Google Pay, Venmo, PayPal, Cash App, debit cards (U.S. only), bank transfers, wire transfers (minimum $1,000) and crypto deposits Kalshi Promo Code Last Verified November 19, 2026



18+. Void where prohibited. Must be located in the U.S. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. New customers only. Must use eligible promo code upon sign-up. The credit expires in seven days and cannot be withdrawn. Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it's appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. See kalshi.com for additional terms and more information. Offer subject to expiry. Sports contracts currently unavailable in NV.



Top alternative promo code to Kalshi: Polymarket, Prophetx

Best alternative promo codes to Kalshi at other prediction markets also exist. For example, you can use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $25 trading bonus after $10 in trades. Or, claim the ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS to get $40 in incentive funds after $40 in trades. You can also grab the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get $50 in bonus credits. Get started here:

Why the best Kalshi promo code is CBSSPORTS55

With the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, you get a guaranteed $55 with a $25 deposit, not a variable amount like other offers. That means you know your bonus amount up front and can make football predictions with a strong bankroll. Plus, you're signing up through CBS Sports, one of the most trusted brands in the industry.

Colts vs. Texans predictions

Anyone targeting the best prediction market promos should know that Houston is priced as a heavy leader at home even though it is 0-4 at Houston this season. The Texans are 3-6 overall and 3-2 on the road, and they are coming off a 27-24 loss at Cleveland after a 44-22 win at the Los Angeles Chargers and a 27-21 loss against the New York Giants. Houston has scored 149 points across its last five games, an average of 29.8, and it has allowed 110, an average of 22.0. Wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., defensive end Danielle Hunter, tight end Brevin Jordan and running back Woody Marks are out.

Indianapolis is 3-7 and 1-4 on the road, and it is coming off a 24-22 win against Miami after a 27-23 loss against Dallas and a 42-7 loss at Jacksonville. The Colts have scored 84 points across their last five games, an average of 16.8, and they have allowed 133, an average of 26.6. Cornerback Charvarius Ward, tight end Will Mallory and offensive tackles Jalen Travis and Bernhard Raimann are out, and cornerback Sauce Gardner is questionable. Four of Houston's last five games finished with more than 44.5 combined points, at 51, 66, 48 and 65, and four of Indianapolis' did, at 46, 50, 49 and 46.

On Kalshi, Houston trades at $0.85 per share to win at home and Indianapolis trades at $0.16 per share. Houston winning by more than 9.5 points trades at $0.59 per share, more than 10.5 points at $0.55, more than 13.5 points at $0.46 and more than 14.5 points at $0.40. The game's combined points are trading at $0.52 per share for more than 43.5, $0.48 for more than 44.5, $0.44 for more than 45.5 and $0.42 for more than 46.5, and fewer than 44.5 trades at $0.52 per share. Trade on NFL games here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and earn a $55 bonus:

Responsible Risk Management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to keep its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.