The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 trading bonus after $25 in trades for Thursday Night Football, when the Dallas Cowboys host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at AT&T Stadium. CBSSPORTS55 is the best Kalshi promo code because you get a guaranteed bonus amount, not variable like other offers. Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (thumb) is officially inactive, along with safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (ribs). Trade on sports here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 trading bonus:

Dallas is trading at $0.80 per share on Kalshi to win, while Tampa Bay trades at $0.20 per share. The night also includes Game 4 of the American League Division Series, where Chicago trades at $0.49 per share on Kalshi to beat Cleveland at 8 p.m. ET, and a Conference USA matchup, where Western Kentucky trades at $0.47 per share to beat Missouri State.

What is the Kalshi promo code?

Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 Kalshi sign-up bonus Trade $25, get $55 Terms and conditions New users only, 18+, no minimum deposit Where is Kalshi legal? AL, AK, AZ, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, DC, FL, GA, HI, ID, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, MN, MS, MO, MT, NE, NV, NH, NJ, NM, NY, NC, ND, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY. Sports contracts currently unavailable in MI, NV and WA.

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review. Trade on sports here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 trading bonus:

Top alternative promo code to Kalshi: Polymarket, Prophetx

Best alternative promo codes to Kalshi at other prediction markets also exist. For example, you can use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $50 trading bonus after $10 in trades. Or, claim the ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS to get $75 in incentive funds after $25 in trades. Get started here:

Why the best Kalshi promo code is CBSSPORTS55

With the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, you get a guaranteed $55 with a $25 deposit, not a variable amount like other offers. That means you know your bonus amount up front and can make football predictions with a strong bankroll.

Thursday Night Football: Cowboys vs. Buccaneers predictions

Dallas is 2-2 and plays at AT&T Stadium on Thursday at 8:15 p.m. ET, with quarterback Dak Prescott completing 105 of 150 passes (70.0%) for 1,065 yards, eight touchdowns and one interception through four games. Tampa Bay is 0-4 and without quarterback Baker Mayfield, who is out with a thumb injury after throwing for 615 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions on 61 of 96 passes. His backup, Daniels, is 15 of 33 for 186 yards, one touchdown and one interception. On Kalshi, Dallas trades at $0.81 per share to win and Tampa Bay trades at $0.20 per share. The game's combined points are trading at $0.52 per share for more than 48.5 and $0.49 per share for fewer than 48.5. Trade on Buccaneers vs. Cowboys here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and earn a $55 trading bonus:

Responsible Risk Management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to keep its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.