The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after $25 worth of trades. It's the best Kalshi promo code because your trading bonus is a guaranteed amount, not variable like other offers. You're also signing up through CBS Sports, one of the top names in the industry. Sunday's Week 6 NFL slate continues with Packers vs. Cowboys on Sunday Night Football. Dallas is $0.52 per share to win. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive $55 in trading bonus credits here:

SportsLine's team of experts provided NFL picks from Browns vs. Ravens, Rams vs. Cardinals and Packers vs. Cowboys for our Sunday best Kalshi trades. For the full terms and conditions, as well as instructions on how to claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn how to trade prediction markets and check the status of prediction markets legal states.

Kalshi prediction markets for Sunday

Packers vs. Cowboys: Green Bay to win by more than 1.5 points ($0.48 per share)

Packers vs. Cowboys: Green Bay to win by more than 1.5 points ($0.48)

"The Cowboys are on extra rest coming off an embarrassing outright loss as huge favorites, and while this may be a good bounceback spot, I'm still going to back a team with a good offense at home against Dallas' terrible defense," White said. "Both teams played the Jalon Daniels Bucs in the last two weeks, with Green Bay winning on the road and Dallas losing at home. The Packers' offensive line seems to be coming together, helping the offense to its best game of the year last week, and the defense has allowed more than 300 yards just once."

Kalshi prices Green Bay to win by more than 1.5 points at $0.48 per share, while NO is priced at $0.52 per share. Trade on Cowboys vs. Packers here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Responsible risk management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to look out for its users. Kalshi equips every trader with accessible risk management tools that can be enabled at any given time, including risk management actions like trading break, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding cap.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.