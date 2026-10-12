The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a bonus of a $55 bonus after $25 in trades before Monday Night Football, when the Buffalo Bills visit the Los Angeles Rams at 8:15 p.m. ET. The Rams trade at $0.62 per share on Kalshi to win at home, while the Bills trade at $0.39 per share. Trade on the Bills vs. Rams here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 trading bonus:

The game's combined points are trading at $0.495 per share for more than 54.5 For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

Bills vs. Rams predictions

Anyone targeting the best prediction market promos should know Buffalo is 3-1 and first in the AFC East, but it is coming off a 29-26 loss to New England last Sunday, when quarterback Josh Allen passed for 253 yards, and Keon Coleman caught passes for 116. Allen has thrown for 1,039 yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions, with a high of 334 yards in the 36-31 opening win at Houston. Running back James Cook has 421 rushing yards and three touchdowns, including 135 in a 41-31 win over Detroit and 154 in a 24-16 win over the Los Angeles Chargers, and tight end Dalton Kincaid leads the team with 270 receiving yards. The Bills have scored 127 points and allowed 107, and they are without defensive tackle Ed Oliver and wide receiver Joshua Palmer, with wide receiver DJ Moore questionable.



Safety Quentin Lake is questionable, and defensive end Myles Garrett is on injured reserve. Los Angeles won the last meeting 44-42 on Dec. 8, 2024. On Kalshi, Los Angeles trades at $0.62 per share to win, and Buffalo trades at $0.39 per share. The game's combined points are trading at $0.495 per share for more than 54.5 and $0.505 per share for fewer than 54.5. Trade on Bills vs. Rams here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and earn a $55 trading bonus:

Responsible Risk Management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to keep its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

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