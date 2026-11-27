The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after completing $25 in trades. The Steelers (6-4) will host the Broncos (8-2) at 3 p.m. ET on Friday at Acrisure Stadium. Get a $55 bonus with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 after $25 in trades:

Kalshi displays the Broncos with a 58% chance to win, compared with 42% for the Steelers. A Denver Yes contract costs $0.59 per share, implying a 59% win probability. Pittsburgh's $0.42 Yes price implies a 42% chance of victory. The platform also features markets for more than 37.5 combined points and Aaron Rodgers reaching 200 passing yards. For the offer's terms and conditions, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn how prediction markets work and check prediction market availability in your state.

Steelers-Broncos picks, NFL predictions on Kalshi

Broncos to win: $0.59 Yes, $0.42 No

Steelers to win: $0.42 Yes, $0.59 No

Over 37.5 combined points: $0.51 Yes, $0.50 No

Aaron Rodgers 200+ passing yards: $0.52 Yes, $0.53 No

Broncos to win ($0.59 Yes, $0.42 No)

Denver's latest victory took a few detours. The Broncos led Las Vegas 17-0 before watching that advantage disappear. Two touchdown drives helped finish a 38-24 win. Rookie Jonah Coleman carried 24 times for 111 yards and three touchdowns. Bo Nix also found Marvin Mims Jr. on a flea-flicker that brought Denver to the goal line. The Broncos have won six straight, a run that's taken them to 8-2.

Special teams lent a hand, with Sai'vion Jones and Dondrea Tillman each blocking a punt. Denver's defense sacked Fernando Mendoza five times, and Ja'Quan McMillian sealed the win with a 35-yard interception return for a touchdown. Those contributions could trouble Pittsburgh after Aaron Rodgers took five sacks in Sunday's road loss to Philadelphia. Kalshi displays Denver at 58%, while its $0.59 Yes price implies 59%; the No price is $0.42. SportsLine has the Broncos winning 22-20. Trade $25+ using the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 to get a $55 bonus:

Steelers to win ($0.42 Yes, $0.59 No)

Pittsburgh's offense starts from a less flattering place after two straight losses. The Steelers had 73 rushing yards against Philadelphia, with Rodgers accounting for 29 of them. Jaylen Warren was limited to 28 on nine carries, and the offense failed to score a touchdown on two red-zone trips. Mike McCarthy has said he wants more from the backfield. He'll also have to account for Denver's 31 sacks through 10 games.

The Steelers' defense, by contrast, held Philadelphia to 214 total yards and 11 first downs. T.J. Watt could carry extra pass-rush responsibility if Alex Highsmith is sidelined by an ankle injury; McCarthy has suggested Friday may come too soon. Pittsburgh has 30 sacks and a plus-six turnover differential. Kalshi shows a 42% chance for a Steelers victory, while a $0.42 Yes share implies 42% and the No price is $0.59. SportsLine puts Pittsburgh's win chance at 46%. Make trades using the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

Over 37.5 combined points ($0.51 Yes, $0.50 No)

Points haven't always come easily for either offense. Denver averages 23.6 per game and Pittsburgh 21.4, a combined 45.0 entering Friday. Denver scored 38 against Las Vegas, but seven came on a late interception return. The Broncos also had two blocked punts and still watched the Raiders tie the score at 17. The Steelers scored 16 against Philadelphia, with a touchdown to Max Hurleman coming in the final two minutes.

Chris Boswell accounted for nine of Pittsburgh's points against Philadelphia with three field goals. Denver has scored at least 26 in four straight, while the Steelers' latest opponent finished with 19. The Kalshi contract for more than 37.5 points costs $0.51 Yes and $0.50 No, making the Yes price a 51% implied probability. SportsLine has a 22-20 Denver final, or 42 total points, with the over occurring in 56% of simulations. Get a $55 bonus with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 after trading $25+:

Aaron Rodgers 200+ passing yards ($0.52 Yes, $0.53 No)

Rodgers's attempts are an important part of Pittsburgh's offense. He completed 30 of 44 throws for 227 yards against Philadelphia, distributing passes to eight players even with DK Metcalf ejected in the third quarter. Hurleman caught six passes for 61 yards in his NFL debut; Germie Bernard added six for 40, and Pat Freiermuth had five for 39. Those short gains produced a respectable passing total despite five sacks and a slow first quarter.

McCarthy has confirmed Rodgers will continue as the starter. Metcalf isn't facing an NFL suspension from Sunday's ejection, while Michael Pittman Jr. could return after a foot injury. Those options could help Rodgers reach 200 yards against a defense with nine interceptions. Kalshi lists the 200-plus outcome at $0.52 Yes and $0.53 No, implying a 52% probability. SportsLine estimates 223.2 passing yards for Rodgers, compared with 219.7 for Nix. Sign up with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and receive a $55 bonus:

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