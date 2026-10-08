The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a bonus of a $55 trading bonus after $25 in trades, available for Thursday Night Football, when the Dallas Cowboys host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at AT&T Stadium. Dallas is trading at $0.795 per share on Kalshi to win, while Tampa Bay trades at $0.205. Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield is inactive with a thumb injury. Trade on Buccaneers vs. Cowboys here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 trading bonus:

The game's combined points are trading at $0.49 per share for more than 47.5. Dallas trades at $0.795 per share to win, and Tampa Bay trades at $0.205 per share. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

Buccaneers vs. Cowboys predictions

Anyone targeting the best prediction market promos should know Dallas is 2-2 and second in the NFC East after a 34-30 win at Houston last Sunday. Quarterback Dak Prescott threw for 335 yards in that game and leads the Cowboys with 105 completions in 150 attempts (70.0%) for 1,065 yards, eight touchdowns and one interception through four games, with wide receiver CeeDee Lamb piling up 189 yards against the Texans and 153 against Washington. The Cowboys' only home game so far was a 37-20 win over the Commanders in Week 2, so they are 1-0 at AT&T Stadium. Their other results were a 28-20 loss at the Giants in Week 1 and a 34-31 loss to Baltimore at a neutral site in Week 3.

The defense is the concern, since Dallas has allowed at least 28 points in three of four games. The injury report adds to that. Linebacker DeMarvion Overshown (hamstring) and offensive tackle Drew Shelton are questionable, and cornerback Cobie Durant (hamstring) is doubtful for Thursday. Guard Tyler Smith (thumb) was designated for return to practice Monday after landing on injured reserve.

The Buccaneers are 0-4 and 0-3 at home, with losses of 33-27 at Cincinnati, 23-19 to Cleveland, 23-16 to Minnesota and 17-14 to Green Bay. Quarterback Baker Mayfield (thumb) is out, and undrafted free agent Jalon Daniels lost his first career start against the Packers. Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. is also out with a rib fracture and is expected to miss two to four weeks. On Kalshi, the game's combined points are trading at $0.49 per share for more than 47.5 and $0.51 per share for fewer than 47.5. Dallas trades at $0.795 per share to win and Tampa Bay trades at $0.205 per share. Trade on Buccaneers vs. Cowboys here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and earn a $55 trading bonus:

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