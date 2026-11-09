The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after $25 in trades. Sunday Night Football features the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Chicago Bears at 8:20 p.m. ET at Soldier Field. Chicago trades at $0.715 per share to win on Kalshi, while Tampa Bay trades at $0.285 per share. Trade on Buccaneers vs. Bears here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

On Kalshi, Chicago trades at $0.715 per share to win at Soldier Field, and Tampa Bay trades at $0.285 per share. For the full Kalshi NFL terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

Buccaneers vs. Bears predictions

Anyone targeting the best prediction market promos should know that Chicago is 6-2 and 3-1 at home, and it is coming off a 34-17 win at Seattle on Nov. 2 after a 30-24 win against New England and a 31-23 win at Atlanta. Quarterback Caleb Williams has completed 112 of 158 passes for 1,267 yards and six touchdowns with one interception, running back D'Andre Swift has rushed for 545 yards and 10 touchdowns, and wide receiver Luther Burden III has 42 catches for 547 yards. Running back Kyle Monangai, cornerback Malik Muhammad and safety Marlen Sewell are questionable, and cornerback Tyrique Stevenson is expected to play despite a thumb injury. Three of the Bears' last five games finished with more than 47.5 combined points, at 51, 54 and 54.

On Kalshi, Chicago trades at $0.715 per share to win at Soldier Field, and Tampa Bay trades at $0.285 per share. Chicago winning by more than 6.5 points trades at $0.475 per share, and Chicago winning by more than 5.5 points trades at $0.535 per share. The game's combined points are trading at $0.505 per share for more than 47.5 and $0.495 per share for fewer than 47.5. One of Tampa Bay's last five games finished above that mark, at 56, and three of Chicago's did, at 51, 54 and 54. Trade on Buccaneers vs. Bears here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and earn a $55 bonus:

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